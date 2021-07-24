Realme has launched a slew of new products that form part of its Artificial Intelligence of Things (AIoT) line-up. The Chinese company had earlier described it as the ‘1+5+T‘strategy that applies to its plans to launch smart connected devices in India and elsewhere.

Now, coming to the products Realme launched in India, those include the Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Watch 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2, Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo, and the Realme Buds Q2 Neo.

Realme Watch 2 Pro

The Realme Watch 2 Pro comes with a 1.75-inch touch-sensitive display having a resolution of 320 x 385 pixels. It offers a peak brightness of 600 nits and has on offer more than 100 watch faces. Realme said they collaborated with Korean designer Grafflex for creating the watch faces.

Powering the devices is a 390 mAh battery which the company said will allow for run times of up to two weeks. A unique feature of the smartwatch is its dual-satellite GPS. Besides, the smartwatch is able to keep you abreast of the notifications that you receive on your smartphone, which includes third-party app notifications as well.

Color options with the Realme Watch 2 Pro include Space Grey and Metallic Silver. The smartwatch is priced at Rs. 4,999.

Realme Watch 2

The Realme Watch 2 comes with a smaller 1.4-inch display having a resolution of 320 x 320 pixels. It also features more than a hundred watch faces. The battery size though is a bit smaller at 315 mAh which the company said will support operations for 12 days. A positive aspect of the smartwatch is its IP68 rating for water resistance.

The Realme Watch 2 is available in a single shade of black and is priced at Rs. 3,499. However, as an introductory offer, the smartwatch can be ordered for Rs. 2,999 from Flipkart.

Realme Watch 2 Pro and Realme Watch 2 health features

Both the Realme smartwatch offerings feature a blood oxygen saturation level monitor that lets them measure blood oxygen saturation levels. Then there is the real-time heart rate monitor as well, besides 90 sports modes that cover both outdoor and indoor sports.

Realme Buds Wireless 2

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 boasts of Active Noise cancellation capable of suppressing noise of up to 25 dB. This is achieved by the use of a version of the R2 Chip that has been specially customized for intelligent noise reduction. That is not all as the Realme Buds Wireless 2 also relies on Elevoc’s Vocplus AI Call Noise Cancellation for calls.

The Buds Wireless 2 otherwise comes with a 13.6 mm bass boost driver and a Sony LDAC hi-res audio. Realme also said they collaborated with The Chainsmokers in developing Bass Boost+ for coil tuning. Then there is the transparency mode too while gamers can look forward to the 88ms super-low latency feature. A fully charged battery can support operations for 22 hours.

Color options with the Realme Buds Wireless 2 include Bass Yellow and Bass Grey. It is priced at Rs 2,299 but can be procured for an introductory price of Rs 1,999 on Flipkart.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo comes with Environment Noise Cancellation technology or ENC. It comes with a Bass Boost+ or BB+ feature and has an 11.2 mm bass boost driver. It boasts of 88ms super-low latency while battery life is a quite decent 17 hours.

The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available in shades of Black and Blue and is priced at Rs. 1,499. However, buyers can avail of an introductory price of Rs 1,399 on Amazon.in.

Realme Buds Q2 Neo

The Realme Buds Q2 Neo comes across as the most affordable offering while still having decent specs. It comes with Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) for calls and has a 10 mm dynamic bass boost driver as well as an 88ms super-low latency gaming mode. The buds accommodate a 40 mAh battery while the charging case comes with a 400 mAh battery, all of which contribute to a 20 hours battery life, which is commendable enough.

Another positive with the Buds Q2 Neo is its IPX4 rating for water resistance. The buds are available in shades of Black and Blue and are priced at Rs. 1,599. Here again, there is an introductory price applicable so that the Buds Q2 Neo can be purchased for Rs. 1,299 via Flipkart.

The sale of all the latest Realme AIOT devices kicks off on 26th July 2021, from 12 noon onwards.