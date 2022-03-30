We got to know recently that realme is working on bringing a new smartphone with a 108MP camera setup and nothing else was mentioned other than. Thanks to a report by MySmartPrice we now know that realme is indeed launching a new 4G model in the realme 9 series.

The phone will carry the realme 9 4G moniker and will sit between the realme 9i and realme 9 5G models. We don’t have many details other than the fact that this phone could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 SoC which is demand right and is seen on multiple sub INR 20K 4G smartphones, apart from the Snapdragon 680.

The realme 9 4G will also happen to be the very first smartphone to carry the new Samsung ISOCELL HM6 108MP mobile sensor to the market. The HM6 image sensor has the latest NonaPixel Plus technology, which helps to bring more brightness to photos and enhances the scene overall. This sensor also combines in-sensor ultra-zoom technology with a merging algorithm to provide a stunning zoomed-in photo that clearly captures even the smallest details.

Apart from this, we expect the phone to come with a 16MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and 33W rapid charging. Display-wise, we don’t have much expectation given the price point, and the phone could come with a Full HD+ LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is expected to be available in 6GB+128GB or an 8GB+128GB storage option.

The brand is yet to post teasers about this product, so we will know more only the teasers start to roll out.