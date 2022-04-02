Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses launched in India for Rs. 5499

Qubo, which happens to be the consumer technology brand of Hero Group has entered the smart lifestyle space in India with its Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses. Qubo said the sunglasses offer polarized UV protection while coming with other features such as an advanced integrated mic and directional open air speaker. All of this is brought about by the Qualcomm aptX HD Audio that these sunglasses come with which lets the user listen to some quality music without having to cover the ears.

Qubo also said the sunglasses sports the classic wayfarer form which is as much about style as it is about function. It’s durable too while the lightweight build ensures wearing the sunglasses for long is never a chore. The unisex design is also applicable to most face types, the sunglasses come in some cool shades which include Classic Black, Cool Blue, Shimmer Yellow, Classic Green, and Shiny Orange.

Another nice feature of the Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses is that they support both Siri and Google Assistant and allow for hands-dree operation. These include taking calls which is extremely handy during such times when you might be engaged in something else, such as while riding a bike or driving a car. Plus, you can also benefit from the directional information that the audio sunglasses can belt out. This way, it can be beneficial while traveling, hiking, and such activities.

As for its price, the Qubo Go Audio Sunglasses comes for Rs. 5,900.