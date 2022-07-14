Philips Domestic Appliances makes Grinding and Blending easier with its new HL7703 superior performance mixer grinder

Ads

Struggling with bits and pieces even after grinding and blending to full capacity? Philips Domestic Appliances India Ltd, a leading player in small appliances, today launched a compact yet powerful mixer grinder – HL7703 designed to deliver superior performance with a strong 1000W motor. Promising the perfect grinding experience in 90 seconds, this new mixer grinder gives higher grinding and blending efficiency with minimum lumps resulting in a uniform texture.

Living a fast-paced life, consumers are looking for powerful products that can help them get the job done faster but with better efficiency. When it comes to mixer grinders, consumers want a product that can help them grind larger batches of even the toughest ingredients to perfection. For their home-made smoothies they want the best blends without any lumps behind. With this promise of making consumer’s life simpler and convenient, Philips Domestic Appliances’ new Mixer Grinder let’s one enjoy easy cooking at home.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Gulbahar Taurani, MD & CEO, Philips Domestic Appliances, India Subcontinent, said, “Indian food preparation is indispensable without a mixer grinder, and a powerful one is a must-have for today’s kitchens. At Philips Domestic Appliances, we understand that consumers are looking for quicker and efficient solutions to meet their day-to-day needs, and the new Philips HL7703 mixer grinder, equipped with a heavy-duty 1000W motor guarantees faster grinding and finer blending in just 90 seconds. With this launch, we aim to expand and further strengthen our Mixer Grinder portfolio and provide differentiated offerings to our consumers.”

The new Philips HL7703 Mixer Grinder is a compact and powerful performer with strong suction feet for better hold. It comes with three stainless steel jars and one unbreakable polycarbonate jar with a fruit filter. Its high precision blade design results in fine grinding of masalas, easy blending of the smoothies, shakes and can also extract coconut or almond milk.

The new Philips HL7703 Mixer Grinder is available for INR 9595 only. Consumer can now shop for this product at their nearest retail outlets. It will also be available on the Philips Domestic Appliances e-store