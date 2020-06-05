Oppo is set to launch a slew of new mid-range phones in India that is expected to compete with the new M series phones Samsung introduced in recent times. Specifically, as Ishan Agarwal of 91Mobiles stated, Oppo is set to launch the A11k, A12, and A52 pretty soon, likely in the coming week itself.

Apart from the likely launch schedule, some key specifications of the upcoming A-series mobiles also got leaked. Here is a round-up of all that we know of the forthcoming Oppo phones right now.

Oppo A11K:

The A11k is going to be the most affordable option here and is built around a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset coupled to a 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of storage. The phone will also come with a 6.33-inch full HD+ panel and will have a fingerprint sensor placed on the back panel.

Further, there is going to be a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with connectivity options of Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS, and 4G VoLTE support. There will also be the option to add another 256 GB of external storage.

The rear again will be hosting a dual cam setup, too, which includes a 13 mp primary sensor and a 2 mp depth sensor. A 5 mp sensor is placed on the front for selfie shots. Power would be coming from a 4,230 mAh battery. The phone however, will be running Android 9 based Color OS 6.1 right out of the box.

The expected price of the A11K is R. 8,999.

Oppo A12:

The A12 is going to be a slightly upgraded model over the A11k even though both the phones share a lot of similarities between them. The only difference with the A12 is going to be its higher memory rating, it being 3 GB along with 32 GB of storage and 4 Gb with 64 gigs of storage. The front is going to be dominated by a 6.22-inch HD+ display though the rest of the specifications will be the same as that of the A11K.

Expect the A12 to sell for around Rs. 12k.

Oppo A52:

The A52 is clearly the more up-market phone here and comes powered by a Snapdragon 665 chipset. The phone also features a quad cam setup at the rear comprising of a 12 mp primary cam, and an 8 mp ultra wide lens, along with a pair of 2 mp sensors for depth mapping and macro photography.

The phone will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ display and will be supported by a 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

The A52 will likely sell for anything around the Rs. 17,500 mark.