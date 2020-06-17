Oppo today launched its flagship Find X2 and Find X2 Pro smartphones in India. Both the devices are 5G-ready and come with the best of specifications and features that the company offers, making the phones true flagship contenders.

For instance, the phones have at their core the latest Snapdragon 865 chipset mated to a class-leading 12 GB RAM. Native storage onboard each device is also a quite generous 256 GB for the Find X2 and 512 GB for the Pro version. That should be enough for most purposes, given that neither of the phones supports external memory.

Both the models, however, have a similar front display, it being a 6.7-inch OLED panel of QHD+ (3168 x 1440 pixels) resolution. The displays have a refresh rate of 120 Hz and make for a screen to body ratio of an impressive 93.1 percent. Also, it’s the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 6 that lends strength to the front display.

For optics, both the phones come with a triple lens rear camera setup. For the Find X2 Pro, that comprises of a 48 mp primary cam that uses a Sony IMX689 sensor, another 48 mp ultra wide-angle lens using a Sony IMX586 sensor along with a 13 mp telephoto lens capable of 10X hybrid zoom and 60X digital zoom. A 32 mp camera is placed on the front for selfie shots.

The Find X2, on the other hand, comes with a 48 mp wide-angle primary camera featuring a Sony IMX586 sensor. Complimenting the same is a 12 mp ultra wide-angle camera that comes with a Sony IMX708 sensor and a 13 mp telephoto camera capable of 5X hybrid or 20X digital zoom. The front again has the same 32 mp camera for selfies.

Power comes from a 4260 mAh and 4200 mAh battery for the Find X2 Pro and Find X2, respectively. Those might seem adequate though the biggest USP here is the 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 Flash Charge that the phone supports. Oppo is claiming zero to full charge achieved in just 38 mins.

For software, the phones run the Android 10.0 based ColorOS 7.1. The phones though, have a single SIM slot, which is quite intriguing considering most phones launched in India happen to be of the dual SIM type. The Pro model meanwhile boasts of IP68 rating while the X2 gets only IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.

Coming to its price, the Oppo Find X2 with its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB ROM will set one back a cool Rs. 64,990. The phone will be available from Amazon India starting June 27. Pricing and availability details of the Find X2 Pro is yet to be revealed.