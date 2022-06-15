OPPO K10 5G to be available for customers starting 12PM IST on June 15

OPPO K10 5G, the latest release from the leading global smart-device brand will be available for purchase starting tomorrow, 15thJune 2022, from 12 PM IST onwards. The smartphone will be available for INR 17,499 across e-commerce site Flipkart, mainline retail outlets, and OPPO Online Store.

Customers purchasing the K10 5G on Flipkart or OPPO Online Store can avail a No Cost EMI for up to 3 months, a flat discount of INR 1500 on SBI Debit/Credit Cards and EMI transactions, Axis Bank Debit/Credit Cards, and EMI transactions, Bank of Baroda Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI and Kotak Mahindra Bank Debit/Credit Cards EMI transactions.

OPPO’s K10 5G comes with a 7.99mm Ultra Slim design with OPPO Glow and is the most stylish 5G performer. The smartphone is the slimmest 5G phone in its segment, that comes with a long-lasting 5000mAh battery coupled with lightning-fast 33W SUPERVOOC TM charging technology. It has a storage of 128GB along with 8GB RAM and supports up to 5GB RAM expansion. The smartphone is also equipped with an Ultra-linear Dual Stereo Speaker that provides rich surround sound for an immersive experience with louder and clearer volume.

K10 5G is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G chipset with an ability to support 7 5G bands. The device is equipped with a 48MP AI Dual Camera setup with 108 MP ultra-clear image feature that captures blur-free moments in vibrant colours and a powerful 8MP Front Camera with AI Portrait Retouching. The device runs ColorOS 12.1 based on Android 12 and has features such as Background Stream, which allows users to listen to music and watch movies while using other programmes. The smartphone comes in two colour options – Ocean Blue and Midnight Black