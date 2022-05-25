Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earbuds Review

Sennheiser CX Plus Truly Wireless Earbuds Review Build & Design

Features

Software

Performance

Battery

Price 3.9 Verdict The Sennheiser CX Plus excels in a variety of areas, including audio quality, microphone quality, aptX codec support, app customization, and battery life. With a launch price of INR 14,999, the Sennheiser CX Plus appears to be on the premium side. Pros Good Noise Cancellation Good sound quality Extensive features within the app IPX4 rating Cons Limited codec support Slightly bulky

The truly wireless market is brimming with amazing goods from a wide range of manufacturers, both luxury and inexpensive. Sennheiser, a premium audio equipment manufacturer, is one of those brands. Sennheiser entered the fully wireless earbuds market after Apple entirely dominated the area with AirPods, but the company is aiming for the top.

Sennheiser recently announced the CX Plus, their new fully wireless earbuds with ANC and a total battery life of 24 hours. All of this comes at a cost of INR 14,999 (the offer price is INR 12,999). We’ve had the CX Plus for a little more than three weeks. Are the CX Plus’s overall sound and experience worth the money? Let’s find out in our comprehensive review.

Sennheiser CX Plus TWS Features

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version – 5.2

5.2 Drivers – 7mm Dynamic Drivers

7mm Dynamic Drivers Controls – Touch Controls

Touch Controls Earbud Weight – 6gms

6gms Claimed Battery Life – Up to 8 Hours/ Up to 16 hours with the case

Up to 8 Hours/ Up to 16 hours with the case Number of Microphones – Quad mics (each side)

Quad mics (each side) Rating – IPX4

Package Contents

Sennheiser CX Plus TWS earbuds

Extra ear tips (S, M, L size)

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

To begin with, the casing boasts a rectangular block-like shape with curved sides and edges. The case is huge and thick, yet the rounded corners allow it to fit into a pants pocket. Both the earphones and the casing are composed of high-quality plastic, with a matte finish on the case. This coating reduces oil stains and fingerprints but quickly captures scratches. The case’s lid is well-weighted and feels premium when opened or closed. The huge Sennheiser logo is embossed in silver on the lid, with the USB C charging port at the back and a status LED on the front.

When compared to the competitors, the earphones also feel huge. They are in-ear, and Sennheiser includes three sizes of silicon ear tips in the packaging for a custom fit. The earphones are also composed of plastic and have a matte finish with prominent Sennheiser branding on the touch surfaces. There are a few microphone holes around the earbuds, as well as an in-ear detecting proximity sensor on the inside surface. Despite their 6gm weight, the Sennheiser CX Plus earphones are extremely comfortable to wear. We can wear them to the gym, they have an IPX4 rating, and they are not low-profile.

Performance

We’ll start with the pairing process; the Sennheiser CX Plus earbuds connect through Bluetooth 5.2 and support four audio codecs: aptX, aptX adaptive, AAC, and SBC. The Bluetooth range is adequate, and the connection is largely reliable. The buds connect to a Sennheiser companion app, which is available for download for both Android and iOS users.

The pairing procedure is flawless. The buds spring to life as soon as they are removed from the case and enter pairing mode for the first time. All you have to do now is open your phone’s Bluetooth panel, search for the buds, and press the pair button. You might also use the Sennheiser Smart Control app to configure the buds.

The app includes a lot more functions, such as an equalizer with which you can create custom settings or select from pre-built presets. Users can change their Transparent Hearing settings, Noise cancellation settings, and Side Tone settings. You may also use the app to toggle in-ear detection, auto-accept calls, update the firmware and see which codec is presently being utilized.

The CX Plus is equipped with the company’s unique 7mm True Response transducers, which are dynamic and less bassy. The CX Positive has a balanced tone right out of the box, which is a plus and opens up the possibility of adjusting these using the app. Moving on to the sound quality, there is a hint of bass here, the mid frequencies are clean, and the trebles are bright and clear. In comparison to the competition, the earphones are quite loud. We would have liked to see LDAC or Doby Atmos support for the price, but both are sorely missing.

The Smart Control app allows the user to modify the audio output using the Smart Control app’s equalization. There are also presets to boost the bass or the speech for podcast listening, as well as a bass boost mode. Active Noise Cancellation distinguishes these from the standard CX model (ANC). Sennheiser does not specify the decibel level of noise cancellation that the CX Plus is capable of, but the buds perform a good job of filtering out the most undesirable sounds. However, stronger noises, such as traffic, can easily infiltrate.

In terms of call quality, the CX Plus has a 2-microphone beam-forming array to capture your voice during calls. ANC can also be used to filter out background noise and improve call clarity. Even in tough surroundings, the individual on the receiving end found our voice to be perfectly clear and loud in our tests.

In terms of battery life, each earbud contains a 55mAh battery, and the charging case contains a 400mAh cell. Sennheiser claims that the earbuds have an 8-hour autonomous battery life and a combined battery life of 24 hours with the charging case. During our testing, the buds lasted little more than 6 hours with ANC turned on and the volume set to roughly 60%. These do not enable rapid charging, and it took roughly 1.5 hours to fully charge both the earphones and the case using the supplied wire.