Truly wireless earbuds are the new rage in the Indian market with the market getting a new pair of TWS buds each week. Brands like Xiaomi, Realme, Noise, Boat have all launched a budget offering and we now have Oppo in the mix as well.

After the Enco series of TWS, we now get the Oppo Enco W11 truly wireless earbuds in the market. Priced at INR 2,499, these are a little higher than the Realme Buds Q and the Redmi Buds but offering similar stiff with a bit more flair compared to the two models.

We got our hands on the Oppo Enco W11 and let’s jump right into the review.

Oppo Enco W11 Specifications

Here are some essential specifications and features of the device.

Bluetooth Version– 5.0 (LE up to 2 Mbps)

Drivers – 8mm Dynamic Drivers

Controls – Touch-based

Earbud Weight – 4.4g

Claimed Battery Life – Up to 5 Hours/ Up to 20 hours with the case

Number of Microphones – 2

Colour – White

Package Contents

Oppo Enco W11

Quick Start Guide

Charging Case

USB Type C charging cable

Design

Starting with the design, the Enco W11 offers a standard design for the case, similar to what we’ve seen on the Realme Buds Q or the Samsung Galaxy Buds+. The case has a glossy finish and the W11’s only come in just one shade, that is ‘White’. So yeah despite the glossy finish you won’t notice that many scratches on the case.

The whole construction is done in high-quality plastic. The lid offers a satisfying click when opening or closing the case. Looking at the buds, they also have a generic in-ear design. The buds themselves are lightweight coming in at 4.4g each. To aid with the calls, there are two mics on each side. You don’t get any wear-detection sensors here, like the ones found on the Realme Buds Air.

Oppo has kept the branding at a minimum and you will only find the Oppo logo on the charging case. There are no status LED’s on the buds themselves, instead, you get a multi-coloured LED on the case, just below the lid lip. While the Type C charging port is placed on the backside of the case.

So far we like the build and finish on the W11’s, now let’s move to the juicy part.

Performance

The pairing process is simple and the earphones power on as soon as they are taken out of the case. The W11’s have a master-slave connectivity protocol going around but earbuds pair themselves and show up as a single unit in the Bluetooth panel of the smartphone making the process even easier.

The Enco W11 comes with an 8mm dynamic driver on each side and boy they sound nice for the price. While there is no AptX or LDAC support here, you get the basic AAC and SBC protocols. The sound stage is balanced, with a slight amount focus on the bass, Oppo has mentioned this in their promotional material as well. And honestly, a bit more bass-heavy stuff generally works well with the Indian audiences.

We quite liked the instrument separation on these but they do lack a sense of depth at times. We didn’t really notice any static noise present which is quite common on TWS units. The touch-sensitive areas are sized well and the touch commands work as intended. There is no ANC present obviously but the ENC works well thanks to the dual mics present on the buds, resulting in excellent call quality.

Moving on to battery life, the Enco W11’s are above average at best here. With volume levels set at 60%, the buds lasted us a little over 4 hours on a single charge and about 10 hours with the case. These results are sort of in line with the actual numbers put forth by the brand. Both the buds and the case took about 2 hours for a full top-up.

Verdict – Worth buying?

When looking at just the design, the Enco W11 doesn’t really stand-out in a sea of TWS buds currently on offer but its the audio quality that sets them apart from the competition. For a sticker price of INR 2,499, these might be a pricer affair when looking at the competitors but they are worth the extra premium over them.