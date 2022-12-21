OPPO achieves the fastest roll-out with ColorOS 13 and guarantees longer software updates starting in 2023

OPPO has officially announced that ColorOS 13 has rolled out faster than any previous version in its operating system’s history. The company also expanded its update policy for ColorOS to guarantee four major Android upgrades with five years of security patches for selected flagship models in 2023.

ColorOS 13 is the latest Android-based operating system from OPPO. Designed for simplicity and comfort with its brand-new Aquamorphic Design, ColorOS 13 includes impressive features such as Smart AOD, Multi-Screen Connect, and Home Screen Management that provide intelligent, user-friendly experiences to global users.

Since its launch on August 18, 2022, ColorOS 13 has been delivered to 33 smartphone models globally, making it the fastest and biggest update in the history of ColorOS. Following their official release, over 50% of handset models were compatible with ColorOS 13 compared with ColorOS 12.

OPPO brings longer-lasting and more stable intelligent experiences to global users with their new ColorOS update policy. The policy includes the commitment to guarantee four major ColorOS updates with five years of security patches for global users on selected flagship models starting in 2023.

At present, ColorOS 13 Beta Version update is ongoing for Find X2, Reno7 Pro 5G, Reno7 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G, Reno6 Pro 5G Diwali Edition, Reno6 5G, Reno5 Pro 5G, F21s Pro, F21s Pro 5G, F19 Pro+, and A74 5G handsets. The update will be available on smartphones such as F21s Pro 5G from 9th December and from 23rd December it would be available on F19s, F19, and A77s.

Starting 28th December, ColorOS 13 official version update will be available on Reno5 Pro 5G and F19 Pro+ 5G, while the A74 5G handset will get it from 29th December. The update is already ongoing on handsets like Reno8 Pro 5G, Reno8 5G, F21 Pro 5G, F21 Pro, K10 5G, K10, A96, Reno7 5G, Reno6 5G.

This update cycle will allow more OPPO users to experience ColorOS’ highly customizable UI and features that comprise the brand new Aquamorphic design, Dynamic Computing Engine, Eco-Friendly Always-On Display, and other enhanced security features.