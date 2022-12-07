Exploring Product Placement Opportunity for Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50xBT2 in The PC Tablet

If you’re a musician or a music lover, a pair of headphones is one of your most important purchases.

If you are looking for Bluetooth headphones with excellent sound clarity and great battery life, you can’t go wrong with Audio-Technica’s ATH-M50xBT2.

The recently introduced ATH-M50xBT2 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, the next generation of the flagship wireless, is an iteration of its popular ATH-M50x professional monitor headphones.

The M50xBT2 delivers the same exhilarating wireless listening experience as its predecessor, offering exceptional clarity and deep, accurate bass response.

ATH-M50xBT2 offers a number of updated and advanced features, including beamforming microphone technology for improved vocal pickup, built-in Amazon Alexa voice assistant, multipoint Bluetooth® pairing, updated USB-C connection, a low-latency mode, and compatibility with high-quality audio codecs.

Pick up a black pair that is available on Amazon India at Rs. 30,800.