MSI Launches HX-series Gaming Laptops

the innovative computing manufacturer in gaming and creator laptops – proudly unveils a new lineup of laptops equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel HX series processors. The new premium laptop lineup delivers not just extreme performances but an innovative set of features including the built-in mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX switches, exclusive built-in color calibration report and the world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display. The new lineup promises premium gameplay and super-efficient content creation for the most performance-addicted enthusiasts and top-notch creators. Following the global launch, the new range of laptops will be available in the Indian market soon.

The new gaming laptop lineup features a significant performance improvement over previous models, including up to 100% increase in CPU performance. And thanks to the robust cooling system, the new gaming laptops can push the latest Intel HX processors to their limits with a whopping 150W maximum turbo power. The exclusive MSI OverBoost technology also pushes the envelope with a combined 250W1 power delivery to CPU plus GPU, promising the most immersive and premium gameplay.

MSI has included the world’s first Samsung Display QHD 240Hz OLED display on its new gaming laptop. It balances high resolution and refresh rate, and delivers all the advantages of OLED, including super-low response time, super-wide color gamut and super-high contrast ratio.

“The World 1st mass-produced QHD 240Hz OLED by Samsung Display will provide the best gaming experience with rich color expressions, true black, and exceptional seamless motion speed. In addition, OLED promises eye protection with flicker-free and less blue light. Leveraging extraordinary performances including eye-friendly characteristics, Samsung OLED is expected to be the new standard of a gaming laptop display.” – By Bobby Su, the GM & Vice President of Samsung Taiwan.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said “It gives us immense pleasure to introduce the all new HX Series Gaming laptops in the market. MSI has always been the first to introduce the world’s cutting-edge features with high quality and superior performance laptops. With this launch, we have focused more on the minor details to perfectly blend all the elements into the products keeping in mind the three core values – extreme performance, innovative technology, and luxurious aesthetics. With this line up, MSI is ahead of the curve in being the first to bring the QHD 240Hz OLED display in the new line-up of laptops. Further to this innovation, we will continue to offer the best of technology in our products and offer premium user experience.”

MSI announced these products during their virtual launch event “MSIology: Ahead of the Curve” where the team showcased the whole product portfolio and provided in-depth information about the new series starting with Titan GT to Creator Pro X17 model. This is MSI’s third launch this year, and aims to provide the most premium products to make the impossible possible.

The event also witnessed details about Metaverse, how the brand is working aggressively on the software application and intelligent technologies for smoother experience. Not only this, MSI also turned the mascot Lucky into an avatar in the virtual world, which can represent event attendees with a vigorous virtual representation of their physical presence. At the event, Lucky even showed up on the screen to greet everyone in person. Other than that, MSI aims to improve the virtual world experience more immersive. With the development of the voice-command feature, in the future, users are allowed to easily command without any complicated manual settings.

The premium and accurate display is important for professionals and creators alike. The exclusive True Pixel technology assures that each laptop display will be calibrated in the factory, promising the most accurate color reproduction. MSI has now included an exclusive color calibration report with each laptop, detailing all the parameters of the display, including Delta-E or Gamma value.

Having precise control is critical for any gaming laptop, so the new MSI gaming laptop rearms the mechanical keyboard with class-leading Cherry MX switches, delivering a top-notch keypress feel. Combined with the per-key RGB lighting and exclusive SteelSeries GG control software, the new gaming laptop has raised the bar for modern laptop keyboard.

The new MSI gaming laptops also come with Meta-Ready certification, promising smooth exploration or construction of Metaverse. The exclusively-bundled Animaze software provides the sweet taste of Metaverse with animated avatar available for the top-rated meeting apps like Zoom or Teams.

1only available on 17” models with i9-12900HX / i7-12800HX and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

The Ultimate Desktop Replacement – Titan GT77

The Titan GT series has always been appreciated with its desktop-grade performance and strong cooling system. It has also won the heart of authority and been awarded as the Gold Choice of the Best of COMPUTEX Award. The brand-new Titan GT77 triumphantly returns with not just that next level of performance and cooling, but a series of premium features including a RGB light-bar and mechanical keyboard with Cherry MX Ultra Low Switch. The Cooler Boost Titian technology consists of 4 fans, 7 heat-pipes and a phase-change thermal pad, which unleashes the true potential of the latest 16-core Intel® HX series processor.

Thanks to its cooling, the Titan GT77 sports up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power, which delivers doubled performance compared with the last-gen CPU. The Titan GT77 doesn’t stop there and pushes the performance further with the exclusive OverBoost technology, reaching a whopping 250W1 of combined power delivery to CPU and GPU, promising desktop-caliber performance. The new Titan GT77 also comes with desktop-level expandability with 4 memory slots and 4 M.2 slots, supporting up to 128G of memory and 32TB of storage2 for tons of AAA game installations or multiple browsing tabs opened.

The new Titan GT77 doesn’t just have a dominant performance and expandability, it also raises the bar for laptop keyboards through its mechanical keyboard with class-leading Cherry MX Ultra Low Switch, delivering the tactile and crispy keypress feel. It’s also per-key RGB backlighted and able to be managed by the renowned SteelSeries GG software, promising a fancy backlight with personal style. There’s even more RGB with the light-bar located at the rear of the laptop, which is also manageable by the GG software.

The brand-new Titan GT77 has packed desktop-caliber performance and expandability, and reshaped the way of desktop replacement with its 23mm-thin chassis. It’s the ultimate “Desktop Replacement” presented for those who are looking for a gaming laptop without any compromise.

1Only available on the model with i9-12900HX / i7-12800HX and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

2The maximum capacity may vary by memory and storage modules

Seeing Is Believing – Raider GE77 HX/67 HX

Raider GE series has always been the raw performance leader of modern gaming laptops and now gamers can experience its newly equipped 16-core Intel HX processor, promising up to 150W MTP (Maximum Turbo Power) of processing power. Gamers are favored by the combined 250W1 power of CPU and GPU, thanks to the exclusive OverBoost technology. These mighty performance upgrades are perfectly presented with the world’s first QHD 240Hz OLED display on the latest Raider GE67 which balances resolution and refresh rate, and delivers a visual feast with super-low 0.2ms response time, super-wide DCI-P3 100% color gamut and super-high 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. These eye-watering specs translate into the most immersive gameplay for gamers.

1only available on 17” models with i9-12900HX / i7-12800HX and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

Born for Performance – Vector GP76 HX/66 HX

The Vector GP Series was born with a new concept; the name “Vector” represents MSI’s expectation for the GP series to have all the power needed to move forward with a satisfying experience in gaming, engineering, or scientific computing. With Cooler Boost 5 Technology, the Vector’s performance can reach up to 250W1 via MSI OverBoost. These features create a smooth and stunning gameplay for gamers.

1only available on 17” models with i9-12900HX / i7-12800HX and NVIDIA RTX 3080 Ti

Built For Professionals – CreatorPro X17

The brand new CreatorPro X17 is built for professionals. It packs all the essential elements that professionals will need including powerful performance, accurate display, ISV certifications and reliable security. The powerful performance comes from the latest 16-core Intel® HX processor and NVIDIA RTX™ A5500 Laptop GPU. Thanks to the exclusive per-unit display color calibration and world’s first built-in color calibration report which contains all the critical parameters of display like Delta-E or Gamma value, creation has never been more efficient and accurate with CreatorPro X17.

Both efficiency and stability are critical for professionals. The new CreatorPro X17 has been certified by leading ISVs like Adobe, Autodesk and Ansys, promising a reassuring system stability. The built-in TPM module also secures confidential data. The CreatorPro is the ultimate mobile workstation built for professionals.

Model Name Titan GT77 Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Display 17.3″ UHD (3840×2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Storage 1 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen5 x4 3 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Memory Up to DDR5-4800, 4 Slots, up to 128GB Webcam IR HD type (30fps@720p) Keyboard Cherry Mechanical Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Sensor Fingerprint Reader Communication Intel Killer™ Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE) Intel Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Audio l 2 × 2W Stereo Speakers by Dynaudio system l 1 x Audio combo jack l Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance l Hi-Res Audio ready I/O Port l 2 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C l 3 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A l 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader l 1 x Mini DisplayPort l 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr 330W adaptor Dimension 397 (W) x 330 (D) x 23 (H) mm Weight 3.1 kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Raider GE77 HX Raider GE67 HX Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel Core™ i9-12900HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home (MSI recommends Windows 11 Pro for business.) Windows 11 Pro Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display l 17.3″ UHD (3840×2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel l 17.3″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel l 15.6” QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), OLED panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio l The Duo Wave Woofers + Speakers designed by Dynaudio system (2 x 1W Speakers + 2 x 2W Woofers) l 1 x Audio combo jack l Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance l Hi-Res Audio ready l The Duo Wave speakers design by Dynaudio system l 1 x Audio combo jack l Nahimic 3 Audio Enhancer l Hi-Res Audio ready I/O Port l 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C, l 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP l 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A l 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A l 1 x SD Express Memory Card Reader l 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Intel Killer Ethernet E3100G (up to 2.5 GbE) Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam FHD type (30fps@1080p) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 99.9Whr 330W adaptor Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm 358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg 2.38 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.

Model Name Vector GP76 HX Vector GP66 HX Processor Up to latest 12th Gen Intel Core™ i9-12900HX Processor Operating System Windows 11 Home Memory DDR5-4800, 2 slots, up to 64GB Display l 17.3″ UHD (3840×2160), 120 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level l 17.3″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel l 15.6″ QHD (2560×1440), 240 Hz Refresh Rate, 100% DCI-P3(Typical), IPS-Level panel Graphics Up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU 16GB GDDR6 Storage 2 x NVMe M.2 SSD by PCIe Gen4 x4 Keyboard Per-Key RGB gaming keyboard by SteelSeries Audio l 2 x 2W Stereo Speakers l 1 x Audio combo jack l Nahimic 3 Audio Enhance l Hi-Res Audio ready I/O Port l 1 x Thunderbolt 4 / DP/ USB Type-C l 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C / DP l 1 x USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-A l 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A l 1 x HDMI (8K@ 60Hz / 4K@ 120Hz) Communication Gigabit Ethernet (up to 2.5GbE) Inte Wi-Fi 6E AX211, Bluetooth v5.2 Webcam HD type (30fps@720p) Battery/Adapter 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 65Whr 330W adaptor Dimension 397 (W) x 284 (D) x 25.9 (H) mm 358 (W) x 267 (D) x 23.4 (H) mm Weight 2.9 Kg 2.38 Kg * Product specification, functions and appearance may vary by models and differ from country to country. All specifications are subject to change without notice.