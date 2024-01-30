MSI Claw Gaming Handheld Set to Revolutionize Play with 48-120Hz VRR Display

In a significant advancement for the portable gaming industry, MSI has confirmed the launch of the Claw, a handheld gaming device featuring a cutting-edge 48-120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) screen. This innovative feature promises to deliver exceptionally smooth gameplay by dynamically adjusting the display’s refresh rate to match the game’s frame rate, significantly reducing screen tearing and choppiness. With its powerful Intel Core Ultra processors, a high-resolution display, and advanced graphics capabilities, the MSI Claw is set to redefine the standards of handheld gaming, offering an unparalleled gaming experience for enthusiasts and casual players alike.

Key Highlights:

Price Range: Starting from $699.99, with different SKUs available.

Processor: Features Intel Core Ultra processors, offering robust performance.

Display: A 7-inch Full HD IPS-level display with 48-120Hz VRR support, enhancing gameplay smoothness.

Graphics: Integrated with Intel Arc graphics for superior gaming visuals.

Storage Options: Ranging from 512GB to 1TB NVMe Gen 4 SSDs.

Release Date: Rumored to be launching before the end of Q2 2024.

The MSI Claw is poised to redefine the portable gaming landscape with its confirmed 48-120Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) screen. This feature ensures smoother gameplay, crucial for the dynamic and fast-paced demands of modern gaming.

Unmatched Performance and Design

MSI’s Claw models, priced from $699.99, are equipped with the Intel Core Ultra processors, ensuring powerful gaming experiences. The base model, the Claw A1M-052US, incorporates an Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor and a 512GB NVMe Gen 4 SSD. The premium versions offer enhanced processors and increased storage, up to 1TB, catering to diverse gaming needs.

Revolutionary Display Technology

At the heart of the MSI Claw’s appeal is its 7-inch Full HD IPS-level display, boasting a 48-120Hz VRR capability. This innovative technology dynamically adjusts the display refresh rate, aligning with the game’s frame rate to minimize screen tearing and choppiness, significantly enhancing the gaming experience.

Connectivity and Features

The MSI Claw supports Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth v5.4, ensuring seamless connectivity. The device also features Cooler Boost HyperFlow technology for efficient cooling and an AI Engine for adaptive system settings.

User Experience and Controls

The handheld gaming device includes Hall-effect triggers and joysticks for precision gameplay. Dual 2W speakers and MSI RGB Mystic Light support further enrich the gaming experience. A Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4 support enhances connectivity options.

VRR: A Game-Changer in Handheld Gaming

The inclusion of VRR is a significant advancement in handheld gaming technology. It allows the screen’s refresh rate to dynamically match the GPU’s frame rate, ensuring smoother gameplay even if the graphics don’t consistently hit higher frame rates like 60fps. This feature is particularly beneficial for games running between 48 and 60fps, making gameplay appear smoother than on devices without VRR.

The MSI Claw is setting a new benchmark in handheld gaming with its 48-120Hz VRR screen, merging high-end performance with innovative display technology. While the release date is not confirmed, anticipation is high for this groundbreaking device, poised to elevate handheld gaming to unprecedented levels.