Loewe Launches Antares Premium 4K OLED TV Line With Factory Calibrated Panels

German luxury electronics manufacturer Loewe launched its latest range of premium televisions called the Antares 4K OLED TV series. The company builds these sets at its main factory in Kronach, Germany. Technicians individually calibrate each OLED display panel before shipping to provide highly accurate colours and dark details right out of the box. This production technique sets the product line apart from competitors that rely solely on standard hardware updates to improve picture parameters.

Key Takeaways

The new series comes in four display options measuring 42, 48, 55, and 65 inches.

Every display panel undergoes personal factory calibration in Germany for precise colour reproduction.

Prices for the television lineup start at 2,500 Euros for the smallest display variant.

The devices support 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate and Auto Low Latency Mode for high-end gaming consoles.

Loewe, established originally in Germany as a high-end entertainment brand, builds these premium televisions using high-quality 4K OLED EX panels equipped with Double Rate Driving technology. Instead of using raw parts straight from suppliers without modification, the brand adjusts every display module to show movies exactly as directors intended. The displays support dark tone control through Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive standards. Loewe operates as a specialized developer in the luxury home entertainment market. By maintaining its own assembly lines in Europe, the firm retains tight control over final quality metrics. This factory calibration replaces the need for users to adjust complex color balance controls after purchasing the device.

For users who play video games, the television includes HDMI 2.1 ports. This hardware setup permits smooth visual performance up to 144Hz, which fits modern gaming systems perfectly. The operating system running on the units is Loewe os9. This software gives owners access to digital platforms such as Netflix, YouTube, Apple TV+, and Amazon Prime Video natively. Indian buyers who track luxury home theater setups will find these features comparable to other global flagship displays.

Audio performance remains a focal point for the German manufacturer. The television uses hidden internal speakers called Invisible Sound technology. Buyers can choose to attach a matching 80-watt front-firing soundbar for an extra 300 Euros to achieve better sound depth. The main television display can also function directly as the center speaker if you connect it to an external multi-channel home audio system.

The visual presentation includes customizable elements to match different home interiors. Buyers can pick interchangeable aluminium side panels in either black or silver finishes. Mounting equipment includes options like wall brackets, floor stands, or a custom pole that fits from the floor to the ceiling.

FAQs

Q1. What sizes are available for the new Loewe Antares OLED TV lineup?

A1. The TV lineup comes in four distinct screen sizes: 42-inch, 48-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models.

Q2. What does individual factory calibration mean for these televisions?

A2. It means technicians adjust each display module separately at the manufacturing facility in Germany before shipping. This process ensures precise contrast and colour accuracy without requiring users to hire professionals for manual tuning at home.

Q3. Can the Loewe Antares TV handle high-performance gaming?

A3. Yes, the TV supports advanced gaming features via HDMI 2.1, including a 144Hz Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM).

Q4. What smart platform does this new TV line run on?

A4. The television models operate on the proprietary Loewe os9 smart platform, which includes built-in applications for major streaming services like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video.