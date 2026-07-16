OnePlus Denies Reports of India Exit Amid Global Restructuring Rumors

OnePlus India issued an official statement denying rumors that the company plans to pull out of the Indian market by 2027. The statement followed a recent Bloomberg report claiming that parent company Oppo intends to phase out the smartphone brand across all markets outside China. OnePlus India clarified that local business operations remain on track and continue to function normally.

Key Takeaways

OnePlus India dismissed reports of a local shutdown, calling the claims unverified speculation.

A global media report alleged that Oppo plans to shut down OnePlus operations in the United States and Europe immediately, with an India exit scheduled for 2027.

Rising component prices, particularly for memory parts, and slow sales growth in western markets allegedly prompted the corporate restructuring conversation.

The smartphone maker recently integrated its customer service channels with Oppo in India, though it maintains that product strategies remain intact.

The recent wave of speculation began when media reports detailed a major operational overhaul within Guangdong Oppo Mobile Telecommunications Corporation Limited, the parent entity of OnePlus. According to those reports, Oppo faces rising production costs and mounting financial pressures in the global smartphone market. The report also mentioned that another sibling brand, Realme, might pull out of the Chinese domestic market to focus its attention entirely on Northern Europe.

Industry trackers point out that global smartphone shipments fell in the second quarter, largely due to a severe shortage of affordable mobile parts. This supply crunch squeezed profit margins for budget-friendly devices like the OnePlus Nord lineup, which relies heavily on low-cost components to stay price-competitive. Furthermore, regulatory challenges in western countries and legal disputes over technology secrets added pressure on international operations.

Changes in local leadership also fueled consumer anxiety in India. Earlier this year, OnePlus India Chief Executive Officer Robin Liu left his position during a management reshuffle. Around the same time, users noticed that OnePlus began utilizing Oppo service centers to handle device repairs across the country. Rumors also suggest the company might combine its OxygenOS software with Oppo ColorOS skin to reduce software maintenance expenses.

Despite these structural shifts, OnePlus maintains that it views India as a core market. The company continues to roll out new devices locally, including its recent budget audio accessories and updates to its mid-range smartphones. For now, Indian consumers can expect normal product availability, warranty assistance, and regular security updates.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Is OnePlus shutting down its business in India?

A1. No. OnePlus India explicitly denied these claims, stating that its local business operations are on track and running normally.

Q2. Why are there rumors about the brand exiting global markets?

A2. A Bloomberg report claimed that parent company Oppo is restructuring its business due to high component costs and slower sales in the West.

Q3. Will existing OnePlus phones stop getting software updates?

A3. No. Even if corporate structures change, existing devices will continue to receive software and security updates through the shared Oppo infrastructure.

Q4. Can I still get my OnePlus phone repaired in India?

A4. Yes. OnePlus has already merged its service support with Oppo customer care centers to handle device repairs across the country.