Laptop under Rs. 30000! Infinix INBook X1 slimmest and lightest laptop

Does your job involve frequent travel and do you feel the need to switch to a lightweight laptop to reduce luggage weight? Your wait is over! Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group, today unveiled the successor of its INBook X1 series, a head-turner last year for its innovative features in its price segment.

Introducing the latest INBook X 1 Slim –itis the Slimmest & Lightestlaptop in the segment, promising maximum portability in less than INR 30k. Weighing just 1.24 kg with 14.8 mm thickness, the 10th Generation Intel core device is packed with several first-in-segment features and will be available in three processor variants i3 (8 GB + 256 GB | 8GB+512 GB), i5 (8 GB + 512GB |16GB+512 GB), and the top speed i7 (16GB+512 GB).

Variant Price With Axis bank Offer i3-8+256 29990 27990 i3-8+512 32990 30990 i5-8+512 39990 36990 i5-16+512 44990 41990 i7-16+512 49990 46990

Sharing his insights on the newly launched laptop Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India, said, “Our first generation of the Infinix INBook X1 received tremendous support from our customers. Users loved its slim design, powerful battery, bright display, high performance, as well as several other category-first features. With the new INBook X1 Slim, we aspire to create a product that matches the evolved lifestyle and design taste of Gen Z and millennial consumers as they constantly look for a one-stop solution to work, learn and play. Taking into account that students and working professionals are always on the move, we have made the device ultra-thin and light, which makes it an extra portable device for them to carry anywhere.

Additionally, its iconic aluminium-grade metal design is meant to complement and enhance all living spaces. For the first time, we will be introducing a 16GB storage variant powered by Intel Core i5. Designed for creative professionals and on-the-go consumers, the INBook X1 Slim is a durable, high-performance, and reliable laptop. It is equipped with an efficient battery backup as well as a multi-purpose charger, which makes it ideal for everyday use. Additionally, it has 512GB of SSD storage, 8GB of RAM, a dual-star camera, and a backlit keyboard. It runs Windows 11, which boots up in about 30 seconds. With all these features, the INBook X1 Slim will let you pursue endless dreams and accomplish your goals.”

Ultra-thin and Ultra-light design with superior viewing experience:

The all-new Infinix INBook X1 Slim laptop is the slimmest and lightest laptop at this price point currently available in the market. Even with an Aluminium alloy-based metal body, it weighs only 1.24 kgs and is 14.8 mm slim. The device is nevertheless portable and sturdy, allowing users to hop from one place to another with ease.

The laptop sports a 14-inch full HD+ IPS display with 300 NITS of peak brightness and 100% sRGB color reproduction. This makes it an ideal device for use both at home and at the office. Additionally, users can enjoy basic games and video streaming from Netflix and Amazon Prime.

With the Infinix INBook X1 Slim’s HD Webcamand two-layer stereo speakers with advanced DTS sound technology, you can watch videos and play games in good sound quality. However, the laptop even comes with a dual-star light camera feature that enhances visibility when making video calls or attending zoom meetings in low-light situations.

It is available in four trendy and vibrant colors that suit every style: Starfall Grey, Cosmic Blue, Noble Red, Aurora Green.

Substantial battery backup:

Powered by a high-capacity 50Wh battery, the Infinix INBook X1 Slim is a great choice for the young lot thatare usually glued to the laptops during long hours of work. The laptop has almost 11 hours of web browsing, 9 hours of regular work, and 9 hours of video playback, all uninterrupted. This ensures a perfect balance of power and portability. A high-power Type C multi-utility charger that allows users to share data, charge their smartphones and charge their laptops simultaneously supports the battery. The 65W easy-to-carry Type-C charger can charge the laptop 100% in 90 minutes

.Fast performance and massive storage:

To deliver top speed performance, 10th Generation Intel core processor with i3, i5 and i7 variants that are compatible with Windows 11 Home powers INBook X 1 Slim laptops. The laptop features up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD, promising 5X Faster than normal SATA SSD’s. This allows the users to experience a reading speed of 2400 MBs and a writing speed of 1900 MBs. The dual-channel memory of 8 GB LPDDR4XRAM further allows the users enough power to flawlessly accomplish demanding tasks at once, such as creating heavy presentations, graphic designing, and programming.

The Infinix INBook X1 Slim comes loaded with other cool features like the Ice Storm 1.0 Cooling System, which keeps the temperature low even when users indulge in prolonged hours of gaming, working and consuming content. Allthe three variants come installed with multiple connectivity ports, including two USB 3.0 ports, 2 USB Type-C Port, 1 for charging and data transfer and the other one only for data transferand one for full function, an HDMI 1.4 port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5 mm headset and microphone combo jack. They also come installed with Wi-Fi 5 for faster downloads.