Infinix Is Back With Its Much-Celebrated Inbook X1 Laptop Series

Infinix strongly believes in innovation and offers unique experiences to its consumers through its devices. Keeping this principle intact, Infinix, the premium smartphone brand from TRANSSION group is now all set to unveil its second innovative laptop range, INBook X1 Slim in India by 15th June.

The eagerly-awaited Infinix INBook X1 laptopis anticipated to come in several First in the segment features. With just 1.24 KG weight and 14.8 mm thickness, INBook X1 Slim will be the lightest and thinnest laptop in the price segment.

The laptop will be featuring an all metal-body which is expected to be available in four trendy colors Red, Green, blue and grey. The latest device will be equipped with a high battery capacity and multi-utility Type C charging capability which will enable the users to transfer data, share display and change the laptop as well as their smartphones seamlessly.

INBook X1 Slim will be the successor of Infinix’s INBook X1 which was launched last year in December and gained a lot of consumer attention for its innovative features in its price segment.