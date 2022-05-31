iQOO Neo 6 with SD 870 CPU, 12 GB RAM, 64 MP camera launched in India

The iQOO Neo 6 smartphone has been launched in India. The phone which happens to be the first Neo-branded phone to be launched in the country comes with some exciting features. That includes a 6.62-inch E4 FHD+ AMOLED display, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness setting of 1,300 nits. On the other side of it lies a Snapdragon 870 chipset coupled to a max of 12 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The phone comes with a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP rear camera setup while the front gets a 16 MP selfie cam. Powering the device is a 4,700 mAh battery backed by 80W fast charging.

iQOO Neo 6 specifications

The iQOO Neo 6 comes with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display having FHD+ resolution. The display has a max refresh rate of 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 1200Hz. The display comes with a max brightness rating of 1,300 nits and a colour gamut of 100 percent DCI-P3. The company is also claiming a screen-to-body ratio of 91.4 percent which is among the highest among smartphones in its class.

The display also comes with a punch hole which houses the front 16 MP shooter for selfies and video calls. While still on cameras, the rear comes with a triple-lens set-up which comprises of a 64 MP primary shooter with Optical Image Stabilization, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2 MP macro lens.

At its core, the phone features a Snapdragon 870 chipset that is coupled with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage on the base model and 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage on the top version. There is also support for 4 GB of extended RAM should you ever need it. The phone runs FunTouch OS 12 which is based on Android 12.

Among the other features the Neo 6 comes with include an in-screen fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers along with an X-axis linear motor. Connectivity options with the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.1, and GPS. There is a USB Type-C port as well but lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone supports Hi-Res Audio and Hi-Res Audio Wireless though.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,700 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. IQOO also said the phone benefits from a vapor chamber soaking plate along with 5-layer laminated graphite. Plus, there is a liquid cooling unit as well for quick and efficient heat dissipation.

iQOO Neo 6 price, availability, and colour options

The Neo 6 8 GB + 128 GB model is priced at Rs. 29,999 while the 12 GB + 256 GB model is priced Rs 33,999.

The phone can be ordered in India via Amazon India and the iQOO India official website. The phone will go on sale starting June 6, 2022. Launch offers include a discount coupon worth Rs. 1000 from Amazon. Those opting to buy using an ICICI Bank credit card will have a discount of Rs. 3000 though the offer is going to be valid from May 31 till June 5.

Colour options the phone comes in include Dark Nova and Cyber Rage.