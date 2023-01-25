Infinix NOTE 12i debuts in India, takes multimedia experience to next level

Taking the multimedia usage experience a notch higher, Infinix has unveiled its game-changing smartphone- NOTE 12i for the users. Economically priced at INR 9,999, the smartphone is packed with extraordinary features that include a 6.7 inch AMOLED display, a powerful CPU and OS, a 50 MP Ultra night camera, and an exceptional storage capacity. The smartphone will be on available for sale on Flipkart on 30th Jan, 2023.

It comes in 4GB storage (Expandable up to 7GB) and three colour alternatives: Force Black, Metaverse Blue, and Alpine White. Additionally, customers can avail ₹1000 cashback on Note 12i by the availing benefit of the Jio Exclusive Program*

“With the rise in OTT consumption, consumers are increasingly looking for smartphones that enhance their viewing experience backed by powerful specs and longer battery life. Catering to these discerning needs, we introduced the Note 12 series in the Indian market which instantly became a success.

With the launch of Note 12i, we have kept both aesthetics and functionalities at the core with feather-light proportions and sleek design. Through such ground-breaking innovations, we will continue to deliver an unmatched experience for our users and lead the segment as the best smartphone for multimedia usage,” said Mr. Anish Kapoor, CEO – Infinix India.

Enriched multimedia experience: The newest entrant from the NOTE 12 series, NOTE 12i follows the tradition of delivering an immersive viewing experience with a 6.7” FHD+ AMOLED display with 92% screen-to-body ratio, 1000 NITS of peak brightness, and the new graphic enhancement mode. The screen’s 108% NTSC Ratio and 100% DCI P3 colour gamut deliver the best colour reproduction. For super smooth interaction between the users’ fingers and the display, the device comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The screen also supports Widevine L1 certification.

The NOTE 12i’s bright viewing experience is further enhanced by a strong audio experience offered by two stereo speakers with DTS Surround sound, which produces 360 degrees of surround sound quality.

Feather-light and Sleek design: NOTE 12i oozes aesthetics and comfort. The feather-light device is designed in an Ultra Sleek 7.8 mm premium side flat frame that embodies impeccable form and function. Weighing just 188 gms, the device comes with a unique and premium dual-tone matte finish in the overall back panel. It also sports a multifunctional side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for easy operation.

Extraordinary Performance: Powered by the ultra-powerful Mediatek Helio G85 processor, NOTE 12i comes with next-gen capabilities. The chipset features an Arm Cortex A75 Octa-core CPU clocking frequency up to 2GHz and Arm Mali G52 GPU clocked up to 1GHz to consume less power with amplified performance during long hours of usage. The frequency 3D 6-layers Graphene Cooling System can further manage the device’s temperature efficiently and avoid overheating.

Mediatek Hyper Engine Gaming Processor backs the device to take gaming performance to the next level. The in-built DarLink 2.0 technology further enhances the gaming interaction and display experience in heavy games by preventing screen tearing, ensuring natural colour reproduction, elevating the touch panel performance, and managing the resource allocation between the game and the chipset efficiently to prevent heating from long gameplay hours.

To further ensure a speedy multitasking experience between watching infotainment content and playing games, the smartphone comes with up to 7GB of expandable RAM (4GB LPDDR4X RAM with +3GB) and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be extended up to 2TB.

Phenomenal Camera Experience: When it comes to cameras, Infinix comes as a clear winner in the space. The NOTE 12i also continues the brand’s tradition of offering the best-in-class camera. Featuring a triple camera set-up along with Quad LED Flash, the smartphone is equipped with a 50 MP ultra-night camera with f/1.6 aperture +2MP Depth Camera and an AI lens, allowing the device to capture and produce a well-defined image with rich detail, vivid colour and accurate focus even in dark and low-light areas. It has a fully loaded video camera with multiple features like Slow Motion video mode. The device sports an 8 MP selfie camera with Dual LED flash.

Enormous Battery backup: The NOTE 12i sports a 5000mAh battery with long-lasting power, which is backed by 33W supercharging support. The battery ensures long-term usage and has a charge cycle as high as 800 without any possibility of degradation. This means users can browse the web or play their favourite videos, games or music for as long as they want without frequently recharging their phones.

Considering the customer-centric approach, Infinix has developed a robust network with 1186 service centres across 1000 towns in India, allowing users to access a responsive after-sales experience. Infinix devices come pre-installed with the CarlCare App that empowers users to locate their nearest service centre and indicates to them the availability of parts at the service centres.

Jio Exclusive Program Benefits: Infinix NOTE 12i users can avail of this offer of ₹1000 cashback within 30 days from the date of purchase by following the below steps.