Infinix 32Y1 Smart TV specifications leaked ahead of its launch; expected to be India’s most affordable 32” Smart TV

Infinix, a premium brand from TRANSSION group that took the Indian market by storm back in 2013, entered the TV segment with X1 Smart TV series in 2020 that received remarkable reviews. The company is now ready to launch its budget friendly Smart TV solution the Infinix Y1 32 inches in the coming month.

Sources have revealed that the Smart TV would be priced under 11K, making it the country’s most desirable 32” Smart TV.

This might be the ultimate choice for consumers who wish to own a smart TV without burning a hole in their pockets.

It is also being speculated that the Smart TV will have the most number of in-built OTT apps like Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, Zee5, ErosNow, AajTak, and Hotstar from Browser, etc. in the segment along with other convenient features like HD+ screen and 20 W Dolby Stereo speakers.

Consumers can stream endless hours of movies, series and news live on the big screen without downloading any app from the app store.