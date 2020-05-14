Huawei, it seems, is on a product launching spree in India, this time introducing its new Watch GT 2e smartwatch in the country. The company had earlier launched the Y9s smartphone FreeBuds 3 true wireless earbuds in India just weeks back.

Coming back to the Watch GT 2e, the smartwatch can be considered to be further evolution over the Watch GT 2 though the latest iteration is cheaper, it being priced Rs. 11,990 in the country. The smartwatch will go on sale starting tomorrow, May 15, 2020, and will be available from both Flipkart and Amazon.

The biggest USP of the smartwatch is going to be its ability to measure blood oxygen saturation levels or SpO2. This has been achieved thanks to a special IR sensor packed in specifically for the purpose. Another advantage with the GT 2e is its 2-weeks battery life. Plus, there are the usual sensors that can monitor your heartbeat, sleep pattern as well as your stress levels. On-board storage stands at 4 GB which is good to hold 500 songs.

Powering the smartwatch is Huawei’s own Kirin A1 chip while it runs the Light OS, which again has been developed in-house by the company. Externally, you get a 46mm circular OLED panel having Retina-grade resolution. Then there are custom watch faces that will let you customize the display as per your choice. There is a microphone and a speaker too, though there is no integrated LTE, which means you can’t make phone calls via the smartwatch.

Coming to its built-in fitness tracking abilities, the GT 2e can support up to 100 workout modes, including 15 professional workout modes. Those include eight modes to track outdoor activities such as running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon. Then there are seven modes to track indoor activities, those being seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower.

Again there are customized workout modes, of which there are 85 and extends to categories such as extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games, and winter sports. Those include diverse activities such as street dancing to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing.

Coming to the launch offers applicable, Huawei is offering the AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3,990 for free if you choose to pre-order the new GT 2e between May 15 and May 21. You also have the option to buy the smartwatch at no-cost EMI option valid for 6 months if you pre-order between May 15 and May 28.