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Huawei prepares to launch new tablet on Flipkart for India return

By Aditi Sharma
7 Min Read
Huawei prepares to launch new tablet on Flipkart for India return

Huawei appears to be quietly preparing a return to the Indian consumer electronics space with a new tablet launch on Flipkart. Recently, a promotional banner surfaced on the e-commerce platform featuring the phrase “Handy All-rounder.” The banner also shows a silhouette of a tablet that strongly resembles the design language used in the Huawei MatePad lineup.

Contents

At first glance, the outline looks very close to the MatePad 11.5 that Huawei currently sells in global markets. While the company has not officially confirmed the model name yet, the teaser suggests a tablet designed to handle both productivity tasks and entertainment fairly comfortably.

This move is interesting because Huawei has largely limited its presence in India over the last few years to products like smartwatches and wireless audio devices. Launching a tablet again feels like a cautious but meaningful step back into the broader consumer hardware category.

Key Takeaways

  • Huawei has teased a new tablet launch through a dedicated Flipkart brand page.
  • The design in the teaser strongly resembles the Huawei MatePad 11.5 available in global markets.
  • This appears to be Huawei’s first major computing device release in India in several years.
  • The tablet will likely compete in the mid-range segment against brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Brand strategy and market position

Huawei is a global technology company based in China that develops smartphones, tablets, laptops, and telecommunications equipment. However, after international trade restrictions were introduced in 2020, the company gradually reduced its smartphone presence in India. Instead, it continued selling wearables like smartwatches and earbuds.

Choosing a tablet for its return might actually be a fairly strategic move. The smartphone market in India is extremely competitive and crowded, so stepping into the tablet category first allows Huawei to reintroduce its ecosystem without directly confronting that intense competition.

The “Handy All-rounder” tagline seems to hint at versatility. If the teased device is indeed the MatePad 11.5, it would likely include an 11.5-inch display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. A screen like this generally makes scrolling feel smoother and can improve the experience for watching videos, reading documents, or even sketching with a stylus.

The global variant of the MatePad 11.5 also uses a metal unibody design, which gives the device a solid feel while still keeping it light enough for daily travel. For students carrying tablets to classes or people using them during commutes, that sort of balance between durability and portability matters quite a bit.

Expected features and competition

In India, tablets priced between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000 tend to attract a lot of attention. Devices in this range often try to deliver near-premium features without crossing into laptop-level pricing.

To compete effectively, Huawei’s tablet will likely position itself against models such as the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. Buyers in this segment usually prioritize a few key things: good battery life, smooth displays, and accessories like keyboards or styluses.

If the MatePad 11.5 specifications carry over to the Indian version, the tablet would feature a 7,700 mAh battery. In practical use, that capacity typically supports several hours of continuous video playback and a full day of moderate productivity tasks.

Software could end up being the deciding factor for many users. Huawei tablets run HarmonyOS, and because of ongoing restrictions, they do not include standard Google Play Services. Instead, Huawei offers its own AppGallery platform for downloading applications.

From what users generally report, most popular apps are available there, including several commonly used Indian services. Still, people who rely heavily on Google tools might find themselves occasionally switching to browser versions of apps like Gmail or YouTube.

Huawei has tried to offset this limitation with productivity features such as Multi-window and App Multiplier, which allow users to run two apps side by side or split a single app into multiple panes. For tasks like note-taking while watching lectures or researching while writing, these features can be genuinely useful.

Why this launch matters

The timing of this launch is notable. India’s tablet market experienced steady growth through 2024 and 2025 as students, freelancers, and remote workers started looking for devices that sit somewhere between a smartphone and a laptop.

Tablets often fill that gap quite well. They are lighter than laptops, usually cheaper, and still capable enough for media consumption, note-taking, and light work.

By launching through Flipkart, Huawei immediately gains access to one of India’s largest online retail networks. That distribution channel becomes especially valuable during major shopping events and festive sales, when many buyers look for discounted electronics.

In a way, this tablet release might function as a test. Huawei can gauge whether Indian consumers are ready to bring the brand back into their daily tech lineup, beyond just fitness trackers and earbuds. If the reception is strong, it would not be surprising to see the company gradually expand its product lineup again.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Will the new Huawei tablet have Google Play Store?

A1: Recent Huawei devices rely on Huawei AppGallery rather than the Google Play Store. You can still access Google services like Gmail or YouTube through the tablet’s web browser if needed.

Q2: When is the Huawei tablet launch date in India?

A2: Flipkart currently labels the product as “Coming Soon.” An official launch date is expected to be announced later this month.

Q3: What is the expected price of the Huawei tablet on Flipkart?

A3: Based on the specifications of the MatePad 11.5, analysts expect the device to fall somewhere between ₹20,000 and ₹28,000 in the Indian market.

Q4: Can I use a keyboard and stylus with this tablet?

A4: Yes. Tablets in the MatePad lineup usually support a magnetic keyboard and the Huawei M-Pencil stylus. These accessories are typically sold separately rather than bundled with the tablet.

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ByAditi Sharma
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Aditi holds a Masters in Science degree from Rajasthan University and has 7 years under her belt. Her forward-thinking articles on future tech trends are a staple at annual tech innovation summits. Her passion for new tech trends ensures that our readers are always informed about the next big thing.
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