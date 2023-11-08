Google Rolls Out New Shopping Tools to Help You Save Big This Holiday Season

Google is gearing up for the holiday shopping season with a suite of new tools designed to help consumers save money. The company is launching a new deals destination page on Search, as well as bringing its price insights features to Chrome on desktop.

Key Highlights:

Google launches a new deals destination page on Search to help shoppers find on-sale products from across the web in one spot.

Price insights features are now available on Chrome on desktop, allowing shoppers to see a product’s typical price range and a price history graph for up to the last 90 days.

Google is also introducing a new feature in Chrome that will provide shoppers with discount codes when they are shopping online.

New Deals Destination Page on Search:

The new deals destination page on Search will aggregate deals from a variety of merchants, including big-box stores, direct-to-consumer brands, luxury multi-brand retailers, designer labels, and local stores. Shoppers will be able to find deals in a variety of categories, including apparel, electronics, toys, and beauty.

Price Insights in Chrome:

Price insights are already available on Search, but Google is now bringing them to Chrome on desktop. When a shopper is on a product page that has price insights available, they will see a “Shopping insights” label in the Chrome address bar. Clicking on this label will open a new section in the Chrome side panel that will show that product’s typical price range and a price history graph for up to the last 90 days.

New Discount Code Feature in Chrome:

Google is also introducing a new feature in Chrome that will provide shoppers with discount codes when they are shopping online. When a shopper is on a product page, Chrome will look for available discount codes and display them in a pop-up window. Shoppers can then click on the discount code to apply it to their purchase.

Additional Features:

In addition to the new deals destination page, price insights in Chrome, and discount code feature, Google is also introducing a few other new features to help shoppers save money during the holiday season. These features include:

A new “Shop Deals” search query that will take shoppers directly to the deals destination page.

A new “Shopping deals” section on the new tab page in Chrome.

An updated price history tool that will show shoppers the lowest price that a product has been available for in the past 30 days.

Google’s new shopping tools are a great way for consumers to save money during the holiday season. The new deals destination page, price insights in Chrome, and discount code feature will all help shoppers find the best deals on the products they are looking for.