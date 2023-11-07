Apple Enhances Logic Pro for Mac and iPad with Powerful New Features

The introduction of Mastering Assistant brings professional-level mastering capabilities within reach of Logic Pro users of all experience levels. This intelligent plug-in analyzes your mix and provides intuitive controls for adjusting dynamics, equalization, and stereo width, helping you achieve a polished and release-ready sound.

Key Highlights:

Mastering Assistant: A new all-in-one plug-in for analyzing and tweaking your final sound, using dynamic processing, spectral shaping/EQ, and stereo spread.

Sample Alchemy: A powerful tool for transforming any audio sample into a malleable sound, allowing for extensive manipulation and experimentation.

Beat Breaker: A sophisticated time- and pitch-morphing instrument for radically reshaping and reshuffling audio, enabling unique rhythmic and melodic effects.

Quick Sampler: A new iPad-exclusive plug-in for creating sampler instruments from virtually any sound, offering a quick and easy way to incorporate unique sounds into your music.

Accessibility Enhancements: Expanded accessibility features on iPadOS, making the software more accessible to users with disabilities.

Seamless App Integration: Support for Split View and Stage Manager on iPad, enabling users to work with Logic Pro alongside other apps simultaneously.

Sample Alchemy and Beat Breaker Unleash Creative Possibilities:

Sample Alchemy and Beat Breaker, previously exclusive to Logic Pro for iPad, are now available on Mac, expanding the creative palette for both platforms. Sample Alchemy empowers you to transform any audio sample into a versatile sound source, while Beat Breaker offers a unique approach to rhythmic manipulation and sound design.

Quick Sampler Simplifies Sound Creation on iPad:

The new Quick Sampler plug-in for iPad streamlines the process of creating sampler instruments. With just a few taps, you can capture any sound from your surroundings or your music library and transform it into a playable instrument, adding a personal touch to your productions.

Enhanced Accessibility and Seamless App Integration:

Logic Pro for iPad continues to prioritize accessibility, with expanded features tailored to users with disabilities. Additionally, the iPad version now seamlessly integrates with Split View and Stage Manager, allowing you to work with Logic Pro alongside other apps simultaneously, enhancing your workflow and productivity.

Overall, Apple’s latest update to Logic Pro reinforces its position as a leading music creation platform, empowering musicians of all levels to explore and express their creativity in new and exciting ways.

