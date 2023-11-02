Nothing Phone (2) update brings new Photo widget and other features

Nothing has started rolling out a new software update for the Nothing Phone (2) globally. The latest build — Nothing OS 2.0.4 —introduces a new photo widget while also restyling various elements of the interface. The update also brings an app drawer to hide and organise unwanted apps.

Key Highlights:

New Photo widget allows users to display their favorite photos on the home screen or lock screen.

Widgets library interface updated to now display Nothing widgets in categories.

Added the option to hide app icons in the app drawer.

October security patch included.

The new Photo widget allows users to display their favorite photos on the home screen or lock screen. It comes in three sizes: small, medium, and large. The small widget shows a single photo, the medium widget shows three photos, and the large widget shows four photos. Users can also choose to have the widget show photos from a specific album or folder.

The widgets library interface has also been updated to now display Nothing widgets in categories. This makes it easier to find and discover new widgets.

Another new feature in the Nothing OS 2.0.4 update is the ability to hide apps from the app drawer. To hide an app, simply long-press on the app icon and select “Hide app.” Hidden apps can be accessed by swiping right in the app drawer.

The Nothing OS 2.0.4 update also includes the October security patch. This patch addresses a number of security vulnerabilities in Android.

