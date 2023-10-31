One UI 6 brings Auto Blocker feature to improve device security

Samsung’s One UI 6 update brings a number of new features and improvements, including a new Auto Blocker feature that is designed to improve device security. The Auto Blocker feature is an opt-in feature that can be enabled in the Settings app. Once enabled, the Auto Blocker feature will automatically block known malicious websites and apps from being installed on the device.

Key highlights:

The Auto Blocker feature is powered by Samsung’s Knox security platform and uses a variety of signals to identify and block malicious websites and apps. These signals include information from Samsung’s own security database, as well as information from third-party security providers.

How to enable the Auto Blocker feature:

Open the Settings app. Tap on Biometrics and security. Tap on Auto Blocker. Toggle on the Auto Blocker switch.

