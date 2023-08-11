Celebrate with LG Electronics India’s Independence Day Campaign: “FREEDOM IS PRICELESS”

LG Electronics India Private Limited (“LG /LG India”), a leading consumer durables brand in the country, is proud to announce its exclusive Independence Day promotional campaign, themed “FREEDOM IS PRICELESS.” As the nation celebrates its freedom, LG is embracing the spirit of independence by offering customers a range of exciting and unbeatable offers. The campaign is set to run until August 20th, 2023.

This Independence Day campaign is more than just a celebration; it’s a testament to LG’s commitment to providing innovative products that empower customers to choose and upgrade their lifestyles. With the tagline “Celebrate Priceless Freedom with offers from LG,” the campaign truly encapsulates the essence of the occasion. This campaign further captures the ethos of freedom, choice, and innovation, aligning seamlessly with LG’s brand values.

LG is introducing unparalleled offers, allowing customers to own selected LG products by paying just Rs 15*and balance in Easy EMI, with fixed EMI offer starts from Rs 888* on select models. This initiative underscores LG’s commitment to making top-tier products accessible to everyone, enabling them to experience LG’s superior technology and innovation. Customers can enjoy a remarkable 26%* cashback on select LG products, effectively reducing the cost of their purchase. For select models, customers will receive Thriwe vouchers worth Rs 1499* upon purchase. These vouchers promise additional benefits that enhance your experience.

Offers across Home Appliance and Home Entertainment product range:

5 year warranty on split and window air conditioners*

5-year insurance (on select LG TVs)*

Up to 30% off on LG Soundbar TV (on select LG TVs)*

10-year warranty on stainless steel tank with the purchase of LG water purifier*

With the OLED circle program, enjoy benefits of upto Rs 50000*

Free Glass Bowl kits on purchase of microwave*

*T&C Apply and for more info please visit https://wwwstg.lg.com/in/independenceday-offers