Google Maps Adds Gemini AI and 3D Navigation to Improve Travel Planning

Google has introduced a significant update to Google Maps, bringing artificial intelligence and enhanced visuals into the core navigation experience. The company is integrating its Gemini AI model into the platform and adding a new feature called Ask Maps, designed to answer more complex travel questions in a conversational way.

Alongside the AI assistant, Google has also unveiled Immersive Navigation, a visual upgrade that adds detailed 3D elements and clearer terrain representation. Together, these changes aim to make navigation more intuitive while helping users discover nearby places faster.

The announcement came from Google CEO Sundar Pichai, who highlighted how the new features could simplify travel decisions and make Maps more useful in real-world scenarios. For many users, especially those navigating unfamiliar cities, these tools could make a noticeable difference.

At the moment, the update is rolling out to Android and iOS users in India and the United States, with broader platform support expected later.

Key Takeaways

Ask Maps: A new AI assistant that answers conversational questions about nearby places and services.

Personalised Suggestions: The system can recommend locations such as available charging points or public bathrooms with minimal waiting time.

Immersive Navigation: Maps now display 3D buildings, terrain details, and updated colors to make routes easier to follow.

Availability: Rolling out to Android and iOS users in India and the US first.

Platform Expansion: Support will eventually extend to desktop, CarPlay, Android Auto, and vehicles with Google built-in software.

Ask Maps: An AI Assistant for Local Discovery

The new Ask Maps feature turns Google Maps into something closer to a digital travel concierge. Instead of simply typing a keyword and receiving a long list of nearby businesses, users can ask detailed questions in natural language.

This feature is powered by Gemini, Google’s most advanced artificial intelligence system. Gemini is capable of analyzing large amounts of information and generating responses that feel closer to a human conversation.

For example, imagine you are traveling through a busy area and suddenly need to charge your phone. Instead of searching manually through several options, you could ask the app something like:

“Where can I find a phone charging station nearby without a long wait?”

The AI then evaluates several factors such as current traffic conditions, business hours, and real-time user updates. Based on that information, it suggests the most suitable options and presents them visually on the map.

In practice, this can save time. Travelers who are unfamiliar with an area often want quick guidance rather than scrolling through multiple addresses and reviews. Ask Maps attempts to provide that kind of direct answer.

It also introduces a slightly more natural interaction with the app. Instead of adapting your search to match the system, the system tries to understand the way you would normally ask the question.

Immersive Navigation Brings More Realistic Maps

Google is also refreshing the visual design of navigation with a feature called Immersive Navigation. The goal here is fairly straightforward: make the digital map look and behave more like the real environment drivers are moving through.

Navigation in dense urban areas can sometimes be confusing, especially when multiple lanes or complex intersections are involved. Drivers occasionally struggle to determine exactly when to turn or which lane to use.

With the new update, Google Maps now includes:

3D building models

More realistic greenery and terrain

A redesigned color palette for roads and landscapes

These additions help drivers match what they see on their phone screen with what appears outside the windshield. It might seem like a small detail, but visual alignment can reduce hesitation when approaching turns or exits.

Another benefit appears in areas where GPS signals can drift slightly, which sometimes happens in crowded city centers with tall buildings. The clearer terrain and structural landmarks help users maintain orientation even if the positioning shifts a bit.

Google describes this as the largest visual redesign of its navigation interface in more than a decade.

Early Rollout in India and the United States

India is among the first regions to receive the new Google Maps updates. Considering how complex navigation can be in dense urban areas and busy marketplaces, the company appears to be prioritizing regions where these improvements could have immediate practical value.

Local commuters often search for highly specific places such as repair shops, charging stations, or particular service providers within crowded markets. Ask Maps is designed to understand these kinds of nuanced requests.

For now, the rollout is focused on mobile devices, but Google has confirmed that the features will eventually expand to other platforms.

Upcoming support includes:

Desktop version of Google Maps

Apple CarPlay

Android Auto

Vehicles with Google built-in navigation systems

This gradual rollout suggests Google is testing and refining the AI features before deploying them across its full ecosystem.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: How do I use the new Ask Maps feature?

A1: You can access Ask Maps directly inside the Google Maps app on Android or iOS. Tap the Ask Maps button and either type or speak your question naturally, just like you would ask a person for directions or recommendations.

Q2: Is Immersive Navigation available in all cars?

A2: Not yet. The feature is currently available on mobile devices. Google plans to expand support to CarPlay, Android Auto, and vehicles with integrated Google software in upcoming updates.

Q3: Do the new AI features require a subscription?

A3: No. The Gemini-powered features in Google Maps are included within the standard app and are available to general users without a separate subscription.

Q4: Can Ask Maps work offline?

A4: No. The AI assistant requires an active internet connection because it processes live information such as traffic conditions, operating hours, and user-generated updates.