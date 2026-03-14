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LinkedIn Rolls Out AI Feed Ranking and Moves to Stop Automated Comments

Srishti Gulati
By Srishti Gulati
9 Min Read
LinkedIn Rolls Out AI Feed Ranking and Moves to Stop Automated Comments

LinkedIn has begun rolling out a significant update to its main Feed, introducing a new artificial intelligence ranking system that aims to prioritize professional relevance instead of simple viral signals. At the same time, the platform is tightening its policies around automated commenting tools and engagement tactics that have increasingly cluttered the user experience over the past few years.

Contents

The update centers around a new class of AI models known as Generative Recommenders. These models rely on large language models (LLMs) and high performance GPU infrastructure to interpret the context of posts in a much deeper way. Rather than simply counting likes, shares, or impressions, the system tries to understand how a piece of content connects to a member’s evolving professional interests.

In practical terms, LinkedIn wants the Feed to feel more useful and less like a competition for visibility.

Key Takeaways

  • Smarter AI Ranking: LinkedIn is introducing Generative Recommenders powered by large language models to surface content based on professional relevance rather than raw engagement metrics like likes or shares.
  • Zero Tolerance for Bots: Automated comment tools and browser extensions that generate AI replies without real human interaction are being banned.
  • End of Engagement Bait: Posts asking users to comment “Yes” or similar prompts purely to increase reach will see reduced visibility in the Feed.
  • Faster Interest Updates: The algorithm can now react to trending topics within minutes and adjust a user’s Feed immediately when they begin engaging with new subject areas.
  • Support for New Members: A new feature called the Interest Picker is being tested to help new users receive relevant content even before they have built a strong activity history.

Understanding LinkedIn’s New Generative Recommenders

Historically, LinkedIn’s Feed ranking models evaluated interactions in isolation. A like was treated as a single event. A comment was another independent signal. While that approach worked reasonably well for years, it struggled to capture how people actually consume professional content.

The new system takes a different path.

Generative Recommenders analyze sequences of behavior rather than isolated actions. This allows the model to recognize patterns in how members explore topics over time. The system uses large language models together with GPU accelerated infrastructure to process these patterns quickly and at scale.

In simple terms, the algorithm is attempting to understand the intent behind engagement.

For example, imagine a professional who works in renewable energy. If that person suddenly begins interacting with posts about carbon credits or emissions trading, the system can detect that shift almost immediately. Instead of continuing to show general sustainability content, the Feed may start surfacing deeper analysis related specifically to carbon markets.

This responsiveness is partly driven by signals LinkedIn already has available. These include a member’s industry, listed skills, geographic location, and historical interaction patterns. When combined with sequential engagement signals, the result is a Feed that should feel more aligned with what a user is actually trying to learn or follow at that moment.

Crackdown on Fake Engagement and Comment Bots

Alongside the AI ranking upgrade, LinkedIn is also addressing a growing problem on the platform: artificial engagement.

In recent years, engagement pods have become increasingly common. These are organized groups where users agree to like or comment on each other’s posts to manipulate the algorithm. The strategy attempts to create the appearance of popularity so that posts receive broader distribution.

LinkedIn is now deploying detection systems that can identify comments generated by third party scripts or automated tools. When these comments are detected, they may be removed from the “Most Relevant” section of a discussion.

In some cases, visibility of these automated comments may be restricted so that only the commenter’s direct network can see them.

Users who repeatedly rely on automation tools risk more serious consequences. LinkedIn has indicated that accounts connected to persistent violations may face temporary restrictions or, in some situations, permanent limitations.

The intention behind these changes is fairly straightforward. LinkedIn wants conversations on the platform to reflect genuine perspectives rather than coordinated attempts to influence the algorithm.

LinkedIn’s Shift Toward Quality Over Popularity

Another issue LinkedIn appears determined to address is the rise of formulaic “thought leadership” posts.

Many of these posts follow predictable templates designed to maximize reach rather than provide real insight. Some attach trending or unrelated videos to a text post simply to increase dwell time. Others encourage quick comment responses that artificially boost engagement metrics.

The updated Feed system will reduce the distribution of posts that rely heavily on these tactics.

Instead, LinkedIn says the algorithm will prioritize content that demonstrates authentic expertise. Posts offering industry analysis, career guidance, or practical professional insights are expected to perform better under the new ranking system.

The platform is also experimenting with what it refers to as “Authenticity Scores.” While details remain somewhat limited, the concept appears to measure signals associated with original thinking, meaningful commentary, and genuine discussion.

The broader goal is to shift the platform away from popularity driven visibility and back toward professional knowledge exchange.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: What are Generative Recommenders on LinkedIn?

A1: Generative Recommenders are advanced AI models that analyze sequences of user activity rather than isolated interactions. By studying patterns in how members engage with topics over time, the system predicts which professional subjects a user is most interested in right now. This makes the Feed more responsive and context aware.

Q2: Will my posts reach fewer people now?

A2: Possibly, depending on how the content is created. Posts that rely heavily on engagement bait, coordinated comment pods, or automated interaction tools will likely experience reduced reach. On the other hand, posts that offer thoughtful insights, real experiences, or practical advice could see stronger engagement from a more relevant audience.

Q3: Is using a browser extension for LinkedIn safe?

A3: LinkedIn discourages the use of extensions that automate actions such as liking posts, posting comments, or sending connection requests. Tools that inject scripts into the platform to automate behavior can violate LinkedIn policies. Using these types of tools may result in account restrictions, particularly as LinkedIn strengthens enforcement throughout 2026.

Q4: How does the Interest Picker help new users?

A4: The Interest Picker allows new members to select professional topics during the sign up process. These selections help LinkedIn immediately populate the Feed with relevant content even if the user has not yet built a large network or engagement history.

Q5: Can AI still be used to help write LinkedIn posts?

A5: Yes, but with some caution. LinkedIn suggests that AI tools can be helpful for brainstorming ideas, organizing thoughts, or refining wording. However, the platform warns against publishing generic posts that are fully generated by AI and lack personal experience or original insight.

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Srishti Gulati
BySrishti Gulati
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Srishti, with an MA in New Media from AJK MCRC, Jamia Millia Islamia, has 6 years of experience. Her focus on breaking tech news keeps readers informed and engaged, earning her multiple mentions in online tech news roundups. Her dedication to journalism and knack for uncovering stories make her an invaluable member of the team.
Previous Article Instagram to remove end-to-end encryption for direct messages starting May 8 Meta Description: Instagram will end private encrypted messaging on May 8, 2026. Users must download their data as the company gains the ability to monitor chat content. Instagram is set to discontinue its end-to-end encryption (E2EE) feature for all direct messages on May 8, 2026. Meta, the parent company of Instagram, confirmed that this change will apply to all users globally. Once this security layer is gone, the platform will no longer provide the level of privacy that prevents third parties, including Meta itself, from seeing message content. The company plans to provide specific instructions to help users save their chat history and media before the deadline. Key Takeaways End-to-end encryption will officially end on Instagram on May 8, 2026. Messages sent after this date will be accessible to Meta for monitoring and safety scans. Users must update to the latest version of the app to download and archive their existing private chats. The change aims to help the platform detect and remove harmful content, such as child abuse material. There is currently no confirmation if similar changes will apply to WhatsApp or Facebook Messenger. Privacy changes and data security Meta first introduced E2EE for Instagram in December 2023. This technology ensures that only the sender and the receiver can read the messages. By removing this feature, Meta changes the fundamental privacy structure of the app. For Indian users, who rely heavily on Instagram for both personal and professional networking, this means that private conversations will now be subject to the platform’s automated scanning systems. Meta stated that users with impacted chats will receive a notification in the app. This notice will explain how to download media and text logs. To ensure a smooth backup, users should check for app updates in the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. Older versions of Instagram might not support the data export tools required to save these encrypted conversations before they are phased out. Reasons behind the shift While Meta has not issued a single official reason for this move, the decision aligns with global pressure from regulators. Governments in the United Kingdom and the European Union have pushed for "Chat Control" laws. These regulations require tech companies to scan private messages for illegal content, specifically child sexual abuse material (CSAM). By removing encryption, Meta can use its artificial intelligence tools to identify grooming or harassment in real time. This move seeks to balance user privacy with public safety. However, privacy advocates argue that this creates a "backdoor" that could be misused. For the average user in India, the main impact is that their "Secret Conversations" or encrypted chats will revert to standard messages that the company can store and review if a policy violation is reported. Impact on other Meta platforms This update raises questions about the future of privacy on WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger. WhatsApp currently uses E2EE by default for all its billions of users. For now, Meta has not announced any plans to remove encryption from WhatsApp. The change appears specific to Instagram’s messaging infrastructure. Users who prioritize total privacy for sensitive information may need to look at alternative messaging apps after the May 8 cutoff. FAQs What happens to my old encrypted chats after May 8? Your old chats will remain on your device, but they may no longer be protected by encryption protocols. Meta recommends downloading a copy of your data before the deadline to ensure you have a permanent record. Will Meta read all my private messages now? Meta generally uses automated systems to scan for policy violations like spam or illegal content. While they will have the technical ability to access chats, they typically do not have humans reading every message unless a safety report is filed. How do I download my Instagram chat data? Go to your profile, tap the menu icon, and look for "Your Activity." From there, you can find the option to "Download your information." Meta will also send specific prompts to users with encrypted chats. Is this change happening in India? Yes, this is a global update from Meta and will affect all Instagram users in India. Will WhatsApp also lose encryption? There is no official news regarding WhatsApp losing its encryption. This update currently only applies to Instagram. Instagram to End End-to-End Encryption for Direct Messages on May 8, 2026
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