Amazon Introduces a “Sassy” Personality for Alexa+

Amazon has expanded its AI-powered Alexa+ service with something a little unexpected, and honestly, a bit more fun. The company recently introduced a fourth personality style called Sassy, designed for adult users who might appreciate a voice assistant that occasionally pushes back with wit, sarcasm, or the occasional censored swear.

Until now, most voice assistants, including earlier versions of Alexa, stuck to a fairly neutral tone. Efficient, polite, and predictable. With Alexa+, Amazon seems to be experimenting with something more flexible. Instead of one uniform voice style, users can now choose between four distinct personality modes: Brief, Chill, Sweet, and the newly added Sassy.

The first three personalities quietly rolled out in late February 2026. The Sassy mode arrived more recently and, unsurprisingly, it comes with a few extra safeguards. Since the tone can include playful roasts or slightly edgy humor, Amazon requires explicit adult verification through the Alexa app before enabling it.

In other words, Alexa can now be helpful and a little bit cheeky at the same time.

Key Takeaways

Four Personality Styles: Users can switch between Brief, Chill, Sweet, and Sassy communication modes.

Adult Verification Required: Sassy mode needs a security check, such as Face ID on iOS, and it is blocked on Amazon Kids devices.

Eight Voice Options: Alexa+ includes four masculine and four feminine voices that work with any personality style.

Simple Switching: Change styles through voice commands like “Alexa, change your personality style” or via the Alexa app.

Current Availability: The feature is currently available to US Amazon Prime members using the Alexa+ service.

Understanding the New Alexa+ Personality Styles

Amazon did not randomly invent these personalities. According to the company, the styles are built by adjusting five behavioral traits: expressiveness, emotional openness, formality, directness, and humor. By tuning these characteristics in different combinations, they created four distinct communication styles.

It is a bit like choosing how talkative or blunt you want your assistant to be.

Brief: The Brief style is all about efficiency. Responses are short, direct, and stripped of unnecessary conversation.

If you ask about the weather, for example, Alexa simply tells you the temperature and conditions. No greetings, no commentary, just the information you asked for. Some users prefer that kind of clarity, especially if they interact with smart devices dozens of times a day.

Chill: The Chill mode shifts the tone to something closer to a relaxed conversation. The language is casual, slightly informal, and more conversational.

It feels less like a tool giving instructions and more like a laid-back friend answering a question. That might sound like a small change, but in daily use it can make interactions feel noticeably less robotic.

Sweet: The Sweet personality takes a very different approach. It is enthusiastic, supportive, and generally upbeat.

Responses tend to include encouraging phrases or positive language, which makes this style particularly popular in households with families. Some people simply prefer a more cheerful tone when interacting with smart home devices throughout the day.

Sassy: Then there is the new one. Sassy.

This personality follows what Amazon describes as a “help first, judge always” approach. Alexa still answers your questions and performs tasks normally, but the response might include dry humor, playful sarcasm, or a gentle roast.

It is meant to feel witty rather than rude. Think clever comebacks rather than actual criticism. Still, because the tone may occasionally include mature language or sarcastic remarks, Amazon placed strong safety restrictions around it.

The system will still block hate speech, illegal instructions, and sexually explicit content, even when Sassy mode is enabled.

How to Customize Your Alexa+ Personality

One detail people may not realize at first is that personality styles are device-specific settings. That means you could set one Echo speaker to Brief while another uses Sweet or Sassy.

Some users might prefer a straightforward assistant in a home office, for example, while the kitchen speaker uses a more upbeat tone. It is surprisingly flexible.

Using Voice Commands

The simplest method is just asking Alexa directly. You can say things like:

“Alexa, change your personality style.”

“Alexa, use the Sassy personality.”

Alexa will walk you through the available options and confirm the switch.

Changing It Through the Alexa App

You can also adjust it manually in the app:

Open the Alexa app. Tap Devices. Select the Echo device you want to modify. Tap Settings. Under the General section, choose Alexa’s Personality Style.

From there you can select any of the four modes.

Choosing a Voice

In the same settings menu, users can also select from eight different voice options. These include four masculine and four feminine voices, and they work independently from personality style.

So technically, you could combine any voice with any personality. A calm voice could deliver Sassy jokes, or a cheerful voice could operate in Brief mode.

Extra Security for Sassy Mode

Because Sassy mode is designed specifically for adults, Amazon requires a mandatory verification step when you try to activate it.

On devices like the iPhone, the Alexa app typically uses Face ID or another security check to confirm that an adult is enabling the feature. Once verified, the personality can be applied to the chosen device.

Importantly, the mode is automatically blocked on devices using Amazon Kids settings, so children cannot accidentally enable the sarcastic tone.

It is a fairly cautious approach, but given the audience differences between family devices and personal assistants, it probably makes sense.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Is Alexa+ free for everyone?

A1: Not exactly. Alexa+ is free for Amazon Prime members in the United States. Users without a Prime subscription typically need to pay a monthly fee to access the upgraded AI features.

Q2: Can Sassy mode be used on a child’s Echo device?

A2: No. If Amazon Kids is active, the Sassy personality is automatically disabled and cannot be turned on.

Q3: Does changing personality affect Alexa’s abilities?

A3: No. The personality styles only adjust the tone, humor, and length of responses. Core functions such as setting alarms, controlling smart home devices, or playing music remain exactly the same.

Q4: Can I return to the default Alexa personality?

A4: Yes. At any time you can switch back to the Standard or Default personality through voice commands or the Alexa app.

Q5: What are the five traits behind these personalities?

A5: Amazon designed the styles by adjusting five behavior variables:

Expressiveness: Concise vs. more detailed responses

Emotional Openness: Reserved vs. enthusiastic tone

Formality: Professional vs. casual language

Directness: Diplomatic vs. blunt responses

Humor: Subtle wit vs. overt sarcasm

By mixing these traits differently, Amazon created the four personality options now available in Alexa+.