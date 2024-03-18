Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Set for 2025 Release

Get ready for the return of a legendary fighting game with "Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves," coming in early 2025. Expect classic characters, stunning visuals, and intense action.

After over two decades of anticipation, SNK is reigniting the flame of its beloved fighting game franchise with “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves,” slated for release in early 2025. This marks a momentous return for the series, which has not seen a new entry since “Garou: Mark of the Wolves” in 1999. Fans of the franchise and newcomers alike have much to look forward to, as SNK promises a game that builds on the legendary foundation of Fatal Fury while incorporating modern gaming advancements.

Key Highlights:

Return of the Classics: The teaser trailer, unveiled during EVO 2023, spotlighted characters such as Rock Howard and Terry Bogard, hinting at the return of several other fan favorites.

Artistic Vision: The game’s visuals bear a resemblance to SNK’s “The King of Fighters XV,” albeit with a unique comic book flair characterized by thicker black outlines and line-shading effects, signaling a fresh yet faithful approach to the series’ aesthetic.

A Work in Progress: While specific details on gameplay features and platforms remain under wraps, the current “furiously in development” status of the game implies a robust, content-rich offering upon release.

The revival of Fatal Fury not only celebrates the legacy of one of the fighting genre’s pioneering series but also signifies SNK’s commitment to delivering high-quality, engaging fighting games. With “City of the Wolves,” the developer is set to provide a dynamic and visually striking experience that honors the series’ history while pushing its boundaries into new territories​​​​​​.

Where and When to Play

While SNK has yet to announce specific platforms for Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, it’s highly likely the game will launch on current-gen consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. A PC release is also probable.

Those eager to go hands-on can do so at EVO Japan 2024, running from April 27th to 29th in Tokyo. This event will mark the first time the game is playable for the public.

Alongside iconic fighters like Terry Bogard and Rock Howard, the trailer confirms the inclusion of several other characters:

Hotaru Futaba: Fan-favorite sister of Gato, known for her quick attacks.

Tizoc: The powerful wrestler from King of Fighters returns.

Preecha: A brand new Muay Thai fighter joins the fray.

Exciting New Gameplay and Characters

The latest trailer showcases the blistering speed and stylish combos that Fatal Fury is known for while introducing intriguing new mechanics tied to the “REV” system. This includes features like Rev Guard, Rev Blow, and Rev Accel. We can expect SNK to reveal more about how these impact gameplay in the coming months.

The Wait Continues, But Excitement Builds

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves looks to make a triumphant splash in the fighting game scene in 2025. The combination of legacy appeal, fresh visuals, and new mechanics promises something for both long-time fans and newcomers. As SNK reveals more information, including the full roster and potential platform announcements, anticipation for the game will only rise higher.