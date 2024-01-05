Dell Ups Productivity with 5K, 120Hz Ultrawide Monitors: Immersive Powerhouses for Professionals

January 5, 2024
Joshua Bartholomew
3 Min Read

Dell unveiled two new UltraSharp curved monitors ahead of CES 2024, offering content creators, data analysts, and professionals a potent blend of expansive screen real estate, blazing-fast refresh rates, and sharp 5K resolution.

Key Highlights:

  • Two sizes: 40-inch UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) and 34-inch UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE)
  • 5K resolution: Delivers stunning detail and clarity for even the most demanding tasks
  • 120Hz refresh rate: Smooth visuals, ideal for multitasking and content creation
  • Thunderbolt connectivity: Single cable for power, data, and up to 90W of device charging
  • Curved design: Enhances immersion and reduces eye strain
  • Ergonomic adjustments: Height, tilt, swivel, and pivot for optimal comfort

Dell’s latest offerings cater to professionals seeking a workspace that maximizes productivity and visual fidelity. The UltraSharp 40 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U4025QW) boasts a massive 40-inch canvas with a 5K2K (5120 x 2160) resolution, perfect for displaying multiple windows side-by-side without sacrificing detail. Its 120Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling and responsiveness, ideal for video editing, animation, and fast-paced content creation.

For those who prefer a slightly smaller footprint, the UltraSharp 34 Curved Thunderbolt Hub Monitor (U3425WE) packs a punch with its 34-inch curved display and UWQHD+ (3440 x 1440) resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate remains intact, delivering a similarly fluid and immersive experience.

Both monitors feature a sleek, modern design with a curved IPS panel for wide viewing angles and accurate color reproduction. They’re equipped with a built-in Thunderbolt 4 dock, enabling a single-cable connection for power, data, and up to 90W of device charging. This simplifies your workspace setup and reduces cable clutter.

Ergonomic adjustments are also a priority, with tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments ensuring optimal comfort for extended viewing sessions. Dell’s UltraSharp monitors come with a 3-year warranty and are expected to be available in February 2024, starting at $1,019.99 for the 34-inch model and $2,399.99 for the 40-inch behemoth.

These new monitors boast significant upgrades over previous UltraSharp models, particularly in terms of refresh rate and resolution. The 120Hz refresh rate offers a noticeable improvement in smoothness and responsiveness compared to the standard 60Hz found in most monitors. Additionally, the 5K2K and UWQHD+ resolutions provide exceptional clarity and detail, ideal for working with high-resolution images and videos.

Dell’s new UltraSharp curved monitors push the boundaries of productivity and visual immersion for professionals. With their expansive 5K and UWQHD+ displays, 120Hz refresh rates, and versatile Thunderbolt connectivity, these monitors offer a compelling option for content creators, data analysts, and anyone who demands the best from their workspace.

