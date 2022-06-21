Dell launches 5 new AMD-powered G15 laptops for unrivalled gaming performance

Ads

Dell Technologies continues to celebrate India’s gamers and their increasing enthusiasm for taking gaming to the next level with the launch of its all-new Dell G15 AMD edition (5525). Fired by the next-gen AMD Ryzen™ 6000 H series processors, the new range encompasses all the necessary I/O ports, innovative thermal systems, the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ GPUs, and a chassis that exudes stylish gaming. The G15 5525 comes in 5 different configuration options that are best suited for a gamer’s needs.

Commenting on the launch, Anand Subramanya, Director, Product Marketing, Consumer and Small Business, Dell Technologies, India, said, “The Dell G15 AMD edition is conceived and designed in line with the unique needs of a gamer that wants to advance their skills. From cutting-edge CPUs to powerful discrete graphics cards and sophisticated thermals, we aim to create an immersive and lifelike gaming experience, every time!”

Fine-tuned for longer gaming sessions

Perpetual high performance: With next-gen AMD Ryzen™ processors up to 6800H R7 and optimized settings, gamers can revel in powerful and consistent high-end performance during every gaming session. Like its siblings, the G15 AMD version comes with an Alienware-inspired thermal design featuring optimal cooling, thanks to dual air-intake, ultra-thin fan blades [i] , copper pipes, and four strategically-placed vents

Uninterrupted immersion: With discrete graphics up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3060 and a new optional FHD 165Hz display panel with a 2-sided narrow bezel, users get smooth, uninterrupted gameplay and vivid visuals, making it easy to fully immerse in the game. Players can also choose from up to 6GB GDDR6 of dedicated memory which results in faster loading times and a quieter system

Game Shift technology: The Game Shift function can be activated by pressing FN + the Game Shift (F9) key which triggers a dynamic performance mode. Consequently, the Alienware Command Center maximizes the fans' speed to keep the system cool while the processors work harder

Personalized gaming experience: With the Alienware Command Center on Dell G Series, not only can one tailor the hardware for every game but also personalize the space and set up to make the software look and feel precisely the way they want it. The easy-to-use interface links various system settings with a gaming library, making it simple to access gaming information. The command center provides easy access to games and the ability to fine-tune settings for each one

Stylish color options: The highly mobile, gaming-inspired design features a new robust finish that's easy to care for and is available in two colors – Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles

The highly mobile, gaming-inspired design features a new robust finish that’s easy to care for and is available in two colors – Dark Shadow Grey and Phantom Grey with speckles Additional features like Dolby Audio for Gamers and an orange backlit keyboard with WASD are engineered to elevate every gaming experience