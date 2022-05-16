New Dell G15 5520 and Dell G15 5521 SE gaming laptops launched in India

Dell has launched a new variant of its G15 gaming laptop that comes with the latest 12th gen Intel Core processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs along with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop features an FHD display having a 120 Hz or 185 Hz refresh rate. The new Dell G15 5520 laptop starts at Rs. 85,990.

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE Price, availability, and colour options

The Dell G15 5520 is priced at Rs. 85,990 while the Dell G15 5521 SE version will set one back Rs 1,18,990. The laptops are now on sale in India via the Dell Exclusive Stores and Dell online store. Apart from these, the laptops can also be purchased from authorized retail locations across India.

The Dell G15 5520 comes in a shade of Dark Shadow Grey while the 5521 SE comes in an Obsidian Black shade.

Dell G15 5520, Dell G15 5521 SE specifications

The Dell G15 5520 and G15 5521 SE laptops come powered by the 12th Gen Intel Core i5 and Intel Core i7 H-Series processors with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU and 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The laptop comes with an FHD display with a 120Hz or 165Hz refresh rate while having narrow bezels on two sides. Then there also is the option of a QHD display having a 240 Hz refresh rate and DCI-P3 99 percent color gamut with narrow bezels on three sides of the display.

A nice feature of the laptop is its Dolby Audio for Gamers capable of three-dimensional gameplay with 360-degree audio and voice booting technology. Another highlight of the laptop is The Alienware Command Center which allows for centralized control over the hardware and software. This way, users have the option to fine-tune the hardware and system configuration to allow for the most optimum gaming performance and user convenience from a single location.