Celebrate World Chocolate Day with a specially curated store on Amazon.in

Ads

This World Chocolate Day, celebrate good times with your loved ones by gifting chocolaty goodness from the specially curated Chocolate Day Store on Amazon.in. Delve deeper into the delights of cocoa and avail great offers and deals across a wide variety of chocolate inspired products from top brands such as Ferrero Rocher, Nestle Kitkat, Cadbury Bournville, Hershey’s, Dukes, mCaffeine, Mamaearth, PLUM and more till 7th July on Amazon.in.

Customers can purchase these products from the comfort and safety of their homes with an instant discount of 10% on ICICI /SBI Credit Card with a maximum discount of INR 300 on credit card till 7th July 2022.

If you are a Prime member shopping for Chocolates on Amazon Fresh then you can enjoy free delivery on all orders above INR 199. Prime is designed to make your life better every single day. Customers who haven’t joined Prime yet can join Prime for INR 1,499/year, INR 459 for three months or INR 179 for one month at amazon.in/prime and enjoy multiple Prime benefits such as unlimited access to award-winning movies & TV shows with Prime Video, unlimited access to more than 70 million songs, ad-free with Prime Music, a free rotating selection of more than 1,000 books: magazines and comics with Prime Reading, access to free in-game content and benefits with Gaming with Prime, new product launches, early access to Deals and more, in addition to the free and fast delivery.

Ads

To honour World Chocolate Day, we have rounded up the best chocolate treats and products. All offers & deals are from participating sellers.

Stock Up Your Daily Chocolate Essentials:

Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Hazelnut Chocolate Bar – If you have a sweet tooth, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Hazelnut Chocolate Bar is a must have on your snack radar. Enjoy the irresistible taste of Turkish hazelnut and get lost into the rich, smooth, and creamy chocolate to make every bite nuttier and unforgettable. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 166.

– If you have a sweet tooth, Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk Hazelnut Chocolate Bar is a must have on your snack radar. Enjoy the irresistible taste of Turkish hazelnut and get lost into the rich, smooth, and creamy chocolate to make every bite nuttier and unforgettable. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 166. Ferrero Rocher Premium Chocolates – Hail the king of chocolates! Grab a box full of Ferrero Rocher’s Assorted Chocolates with a creamy filling, a crunchy wafer, and a delicious hazelnut center. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 999 approx.

Hail the king of chocolates! Grab a box full of Ferrero Rocher’s Assorted Chocolates with a creamy filling, a crunchy wafer, and a delicious hazelnut center. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 999 approx. Kinder Creamy Pack of 24 Milky and Cocoa Chocolate with Extruded Rice – Try out Kinder Creamy with Extruded Rice. A creamy chocolate snack filled with delectable, puffed rice cereals paired with milky cream, it is the ideal pocket-sized chocolate snack for the whole family. So, what are you waiting for? Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 448 approx.

Try out Kinder Creamy with Extruded Rice. A creamy chocolate snack filled with delectable, puffed rice cereals paired with milky cream, it is the ideal pocket-sized chocolate snack for the whole family. So, what are you waiting for? Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 448 approx. Nourish You Cashew Clusters with Almond, Pumpkin & Watermelon Kernels|Pack of 5 – Indulge in a yummy choco-delight full of homegrown super seeds and premium nuts satisfies your snacking cravings all day! Nourish You Cashew Clusters’s rich blend of roasted cashews, almonds, pumpkin kernels & watermelon kernels, drizzled in rice syrup along with cane sugar, will serve as a sweet & healthy snack. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,300 approx.

Indulge in a yummy choco-delight full of homegrown super seeds and premium nuts satisfies your snacking cravings all day! Nourish You Cashew Clusters’s rich blend of roasted cashews, almonds, pumpkin kernels & watermelon kernels, drizzled in rice syrup along with cane sugar, will serve as a sweet & healthy snack. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,300 approx. Kwality Wall’s Dark Divine Chocolate Sensation – Grab Kwality Wall’s Oreo & Crème Tub, full of unique crunchy & chocolatey little crumbs and indulge in a gratifying and guilty dessert experience. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 224.

Grab Kwality Wall’s Oreo & Crème Tub, full of unique crunchy & chocolatey little crumbs and indulge in a gratifying and guilty dessert experience. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 224. Hershey’s Kisses Milk Chocolate – Made with creamy delicious milk chocolate & almond, Hershey’s Kisses is a sumptuous treat for special moments. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 42 approx.

Made with creamy delicious milk chocolate & almond, Hershey’s Kisses is a sumptuous treat for special moments. Buy this on Amazon Fresh for INR 42 approx. Chokola Treasure Premium Wooden Chocolate Gift Box – Savor little moments of pleasure and get engrossed in a hamper full of Bite Sized Milk Chocolates, Chocolate Coated Cookies with Chocolate Chip & Almond, Milk Chocolate Blondie, Butterscotch Crunchettes and Almond Minis, encased in a wooden box that is fit for a connoisseur’s taste. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,489 approx.

– Savor little moments of pleasure and get engrossed in a hamper full of Bite Sized Milk Chocolates, Chocolate Coated Cookies with Chocolate Chip & Almond, Milk Chocolate Blondie, Butterscotch Crunchettes and Almond Minis, encased in a wooden box that is fit for a connoisseur’s taste. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 2,489 approx. Mojo Bar Thins – Assorted Dark Chocolate Combo of 5 – Made with the finest cocoa beans sourced from Kerela, Mojo Bar Thins are a mindful way to snack on delectable dark chocolate paired with real, simple ingredients for a sinful experience. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,100.

– Made with the finest cocoa beans sourced from Kerela, Mojo Bar Thins are a mindful way to snack on delectable dark chocolate paired with real, simple ingredients for a sinful experience. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,100. Bournvita Cadbury 5 Star Magic Health Drink Pack – Add chocolatey magic in your milk with the Cadbury Bournvita 5 Star Magic Health Drink loaded with vitamins and essential nutrients which one can’t say no. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 277 approx.

– Add chocolatey magic in your milk with the Cadbury Bournvita 5 Star Magic Health Drink loaded with vitamins and essential nutrients which one can’t say no. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 277 approx. Horlicks Chocolate Health & Nutrition Drink – Choose Horlicks Chocolate Delight and add a chocolaty twist to your regular glass of milk. Make your favorite chocolate shakes and smoothies and get a the richest, smooth, and delightful chocolaty experience ever. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 322 approx.

– Choose Horlicks Chocolate Delight and add a chocolaty twist to your regular glass of milk. Make your favorite chocolate shakes and smoothies and get a the richest, smooth, and delightful chocolaty experience ever. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 322 approx. Ensure|Complete Nutrition for Adults with High Protein – Checkout Ensure (Chocolate Flavor) for a tasty and nutritious glass of Ensure provides high quality protein and other essential nutrients required for a healthy diet. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 580 approx.

Cook up a chocolaty storm at home:

Clazkit – YH-525 Silicone Chocolate Mould, Brown – Become a home baker, tis’ chocolate season. Clazkit YH-525 Silicone Chocolate Mould. The Clazkit YH-525 Silicone Chocolate Mould is a versatile baking tool that can be used to make chocolates, mints, hard candies, snacks, and much more! Also available in animal and flower shaped variants. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 247 approx.

Books that will help you satisfy your chocolate cravings:

The Chocolate Therapist: A User’s Guide to the Extraordinary Health Benefits of Chocolate – Take advantage of the health benefits of chocolate with this informative guide. The Chocolate Therapist by Julie Pech has everything a person needs to know to select the best chocolate for health. Both informative and entertaining, it includes alphabetized ailments, each with a chocolate recommendation, followed by supporting research as to how and why it helps the body. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,306.

Take advantage of the health benefits of chocolate with this informative guide. The Chocolate Therapist by Julie Pech has everything a person needs to know to select the best chocolate for health. Both informative and entertaining, it includes alphabetized ailments, each with a chocolate recommendation, followed by supporting research as to how and why it helps the body. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,306. Bean to Bar Chocolate, Megan Giller – Author Megan Giller invites fellow chocoholics on a fascinating journey through America’s craft chocolate revolution. Readers can use this guide to look for in a craft chocolate bar and how to successfully pair chocolate with coffee, beer, spirits, cheese, or bread. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 1,536.

Get your hands on these chocolate infused skincare products:

Plum Choco Latte Nourishing Souffle Face Mask – Enter the range of chocolatey skincare products that’ll take you straight to dessert paradise, sans the calories. Add a healthy glow to your skin with Plum Choco Latte Souffle Face Mask with our guilt-free choco fix. It gently nourishes and exfoliates the skin and is sure to uplift your mood. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 615 approx.

– Enter the range of chocolatey skincare products that’ll take you straight to dessert paradise, the calories. Add a healthy glow to your skin with Plum Choco Latte Souffle Face Mask with our guilt-free choco fix. It gently nourishes and exfoliates the skin and is sure to uplift your mood. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 615 approx. mCaffeine Naked & Rich Choco Body Butter| Cocoa Butter, Caramel – Packed with Cocoa Butter, mCaffeine Choco Body Butter heals dry skin, reduces stretch marks, and provides intense moisturization to make your skin soft, smooth, and supple. It has a heavenly aroma of pure chocolate that will certainly delight your senses. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 596 approx.

– Packed with Cocoa Butter, mCaffeine Choco Body Butter heals dry skin, reduces stretch marks, and provides intense moisturization to make your skin soft, smooth, and supple. It has a heavenly aroma of pure chocolate that will certainly delight your senses. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 596 approx. Mamaearth CoCo Body Wash with Coffee & Cocoa – It’s time to relax and refresh as you soak in the goodness of cocoa. that smells great, works even better! Indulge and awaken every inch of your body senses every time you bathe with Mamaearth CoCo Body Wash that keeps your skin soft, supple, and hydrated. Buy this on Amazon.in for INR 268.