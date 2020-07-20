The Asus ROG Phone 3 is set for launch on July 22, and here are the detailed specifications the device is set to come with. Confirmed by internal sources, the new ROG Phone 3 will be powered by the latest 7 nm Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset clocked up to a max of 3.1 Ghz. The chipset will also come with an Enhanced X mode as well to ensure a complete lag-free gaming experience.

Further, there is going to be two versions of the phone – 8 GB + 128 GB and 12 GB + 256 GB. Also, it is going to be LPDDR5 memory onboard along with UFS3.1 storage to allow for optimum performance at all times. That much of processing firepower also means quite some heat liberated as well. For that, the upcoming Asus gaming phone is provided with a Graphite film layer while there also is a redesigned 3D vapor chamber as well.

Other heat technology at work to better dissipate heat includes an amplified heat sink along with an adequate number of vents both on the inside and the back cover.

Moving over to the front, it’s a 6.59-inch AMOLED display that greets you. The display has a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and 144 Hz refresh rate. The display also has a touch sampling rate of 270 Hz and 25 ms touch latency.

A 6000 mAh battery would be keeping things going and is backed by 30W Hyper charge technology. Asus is claiming there is going to be enhanced PowerMaster with customizable charging modes as well. For sound, the phone boasts of dual front firing stereo speakers that has been tuned by Dirac Quad microphones.

For optics, the ROG Phone 3 comes with a triple-lens camera comprising of a 64 MP Sony IMX686 wide-angle lens, a 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 5 MP macro shooter. For selfies, there is the 24 MP front facing lens as well.

All of this points to quite a powerhouse of a gaming phone that the ROG Phone 3 is looking to be. Keep watching for more on this.