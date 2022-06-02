5 Exciting New Truecaller Features for Android Users

Truecaller, the leading global communications platform is pleased to announce several upcoming product features for android users that are expecting to be rolled out in the coming weeks. The new features include a Voice Call Launcher for VoIP calling, a Passcode Lock for the SMS inbox, enhanced Call Logs, simplified and instant Call Reason, face filters for Video Caller ID and an AI Smart Assistant. All of these features will enable users to experience secured, hassle-free and efficient communication.

Commenting on the upcoming developments, Rishit Jhunjhunwala, Chief Product Officer and Managing Director, Truecaller India, said, “The constant feedback we receive from our users has always helped us innovate and serve better. With a host of upcoming additions, we are promising exciting times ahead for our Android users globally. These features will not only offer an efficient and safe communication experience but will also give users more power and the ability to exercise greater control over their communication and important data.”

Here’s a look at the upcoming features of Truecaller:

Voice Call Launcher – Voice Call Launcher is an easy way to find all of your contacts who are available to talk on Truecaller Voice. With just one tap, you can connect with your loved ones and enjoy free, high definition, VoIP-based calling.

– Voice Call Launcher is an easy way to find all of your contacts who are available to talk on Truecaller Voice. With just one tap, you can connect with your loved ones and enjoy free, high definition, VoIP-based calling. Passcode lock for SMS – You asked and we delivered! If you want to ensure the privacy of your text messages, you will soon be able to use passcode lock to add an additional layer of security for this personal data. If your device supports biometric or fingerprint authentication, you will be able to use that too. There’s no better way to make sure that sensitive information is kept safe from prying eyes.

– You asked and we delivered! If you want to ensure the privacy of your text messages, you will soon be able to use passcode lock to add an additional layer of security for this personal data. If your device supports biometric or fingerprint authentication, you will be able to use that too. There’s no better way to make sure that sensitive information is kept safe from prying eyes. Enhanced Call Logs – Considering that calls are the primary medium for businesses and the need for access to call logs from previous days, Truecaller has optimized the call logs that enables and supports upto 6400 entries as compared to 1000 entries in the last version

– Considering that calls are the primary medium for businesses and the need for access to call logs from previous days, Truecaller has optimized the call logs that enables and supports upto 6400 entries as compared to 1000 entries in the last version Improved Call Reason – Now, It’s possible to add a Call reason during the Call itself. If your call is not accepted by Callee and still the phone is ringing, Truecaller lets you add an Instant Call Reason. Some of the predefined Call reasons are “ Its’ important ”, “ Can we Talk? ” Additionally, one can go type any customized call reason of their choice

– Now, It’s possible to add a Call reason during the Call itself. If your call is not accepted by Callee and still the phone is ringing, Truecaller lets you add an Instant Call Reason. Some of the predefined Call reasons are “ ”, “ ” Additionally, one can go type any customized call reason of their choice Face Filters for Video Caller ID – To make the calling experience more exciting and personalized, Truecaller has added built-in templates, aiming to create a more personalized and unique calling experience. The selfie and the VR powered filters will give another boost to be more creative and give the opportunity to elevate Video Caller ID with a range of those amazing face filters

Truecaller’s vision is to enable users to take charge of their conversations, engage with their peers with efficiency and make the most of the virtual world that is the internet. The new features in the app promise to be exciting additions for today’s generation as they are not only functional tools but are also a timesaver and safe to use in a fast-paced world.