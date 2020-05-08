Xiaomi upped the flagship smartphone game in India with the launch of its new Mi 10 5G in the country. Apart from the flagship phone, the Chinese manufacturer also introduced two new IoT devices as well, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 and Mi Box 4K, the latter being a streaming device designed to transform any non-smart Tv into a smart TV.

Mi 10

Display and performance:

The Mi 10 sports flagship specs which include a Snapdragon 865 chipset, 8 GB of LPDDR5 RAM along with the option of either 128 or 256 GB of UFS 3.0 storage. Dominating the front is a 6.67-inch 3D curved AMOLED panel having 90 Hz refresh rate and 1120 nits of peak brightness.

Also, its Gorilla glass 5 that makes up the front and rear of the phone. The display also boasts of several modes such as the High Brightness Mode, the Reading Mode or the Dark Mode for better user convenience. Keeping the lights on is a 4780 mAh battery that support 30W fast and wireless charging. The phone is also capable of 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

Camera:

For the optics, the Mi 10 comes with a rear quad camera setup comprising of a 108 mp primary sensor along with a 13 mp ultra wide-angle lens with a 123-degree field of view. Then there are two 2 mp sensors for macro and depth imaging. Xiaomi said the phone is capable of up to 8K video recording at 30fps, besides also featuring Night mode, Vlog mode, AI 2.0 and such.

For selfies, the Mi 10 comes with a 20 mp front sensor that peeps from within the punch hole on the top left of the display. The front cam too benefits from several pre-built modes such as AI Beauty, Ai Makeup, slow motion video as well as Portrait video.

Platform and cooling tech:

Another unique aspect of the new Mi 10 includes its advanced LiquidCool 2.0 technology. Xiaomi said the technology comprises of a vapor chamber along with 6-stack graphite layer and graphene for optimum heat dissipation. The phone runs the company’s latest MIUI 11 based on the Android 10 platform. Colour options include Twilight Gret and Coral Green.

Price and availability:

The base Mi 10 with 128 GB of storage has been priced Rs. 49,999 while the top-end version with 256 GB of storage will set you back a cool Rs. 54,999. Pre-order starts today, May 08, 2020 from Amazon.in and the company’s own website along with its other retail partners. Shipping starts May 18, 2020.

Xiaomi also said those who pre-order the phone now will be treated with a Mi Wireless Power Bank of 10,000 mAh capacity completely free. The powerbank otherwise costs Rs. 2,499.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2

Also, as mentioned before, Xiaomi also took the opportunity to launch its new Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which it said will provide for a truly immersive listening experience. That has much to do with its advanced Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) and other supporting features that it comes with. Playback time is also a generous fourteen hours with the bundled case and four hours without the same.

The Earphones 2 is priced Rs. 4,499 and will be on sale from Amazon.in, Mi.com, Mi Homes and other retail partner starting May 12, 2020. There is an introductory price offer too, with the wireless earphone costing only Rs. 3,999 from May 12 – 17.

Mi Box 4K

With a 64-bit quad-core processor, Mali-450 GPU, 2 GB of RAM and 8 GB of flash storage, the Mi Box 4K can transform any non-smart TV to a smart TV right away. Running Android TV, the new Mi Box will let you stream content from almost the entire gamut of streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and so on. It comes integrated with Chromecast and will allow users to cast 4K content across a host of devices such as mobile, laptops and tablets (both Windows and macOS) and such.

The Mi Box will set you back Rs. 3,499 and will go on sale starting May 10, 2020. It is going to be available from Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Homes