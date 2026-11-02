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Whirlpool Launches Luxuriem Refrigerators in India with AI Freshness Detection

Whirlpool launches its Luxuriem 4-door refrigerators in India featuring 6th Sense AI freshness detection to track produce ripening and cut food waste.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Whirlpool Launches Luxuriem Refrigerators in India with AI Freshness Detection

Whirlpool of India introduced its new Luxuriem range of four-door refrigerators on Monday, bringing an automated freshness detection system to Indian kitchens. Manufactured domestically, the premium appliances use the company’s proprietary 6th Sense AI to monitor produce stored inside the crisper drawers and warn users before fruits and vegetables spoil. The launch targets a common habit among urban Indian consumers who purchase vegetables and fruits in bulk during weekly grocery runs, only to see items pushed to the back corners of crisper boxes where they rot unnoticed.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Whirlpool Luxuriem four-door refrigerators arrive in 645-liter, 651-liter, and 654-liter capacities, starting at an introductory price of Rs 98,000.
  • An integrated iFresh Sensor inside the crisper tracks ethylene gas emitted by aging produce by taking readings every 10 seconds.
  • The system accommodates both high-ethylene emitters like apples and low-emission vegetables like cauliflower and cabbage.
  • The software adapts to household habits by recalibrating notification thresholds each time a user acknowledges and resets an alert.

Ethylene gas detection serves as the technical core of the new lineup. Fresh fruits and vegetables release ethylene gas naturally as they mature. The built-in iFresh Sensor Engine measures tiny shifts in these gas levels every 10 seconds. When the sensor registers a jump in ethylene concentration indicating over-ripening, the refrigerator triggers an alert so users can cook or eat the items before decay sets in. A display on the door interface provides real-time tracking of crisper conditions.

Produce types vary significantly across Indian states and seasons, presenting unique refrigeration challenges. Whirlpool worked with food scientists to calibrate the system across diverse food groups. The algorithm covers high-ethylene emitters such as apples, pears, avocados, and peaches, while also registering lower emissions from everyday Indian kitchen staples such as cabbage, lettuce, broccoli, and cauliflower.

The system also incorporates machine learning to adjust to user behavior. When a household receives an over-ripening warning, examines the produce, and resets the interface, the onboard 6th Sense AI records that action. Over time, the software adjusts future alert intervals to match how fast that specific family consumes stored food.

The Luxuriem range comes in three distinct storage volumes: 645 liters, 651 liters, and 654 liters. Retail pricing starts at Rs 98,000, with units now rolling out to major offline appliance stores and online retail platforms across India.

Q1. How does the Whirlpool 6th Sense AI freshness detection work?

A1. An iFresh sensor installed inside the vegetable crisper scans the drawer atmosphere every 10 seconds to measure ethylene gas emissions, alerting consumers before items turn bad.

Q2. What are the storage capacities available in the Whirlpool Luxuriem series?

A2. The Luxuriem four-door range comes in 645-liter, 651-liter, and 654-liter options.

Q3. What is the starting price of the Whirlpool Luxuriem refrigerator in India?

A3. Prices for the Whirlpool Luxuriem four-door models start at Rs 98,000 across leading retail outlets and e-commerce websites.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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