Indian gaming brand EvoFox, operating under parent company Amkette, has launched the Play V Wireless Gamepad in India at a price of Rs 4,299. Designed as an accessible alternative to the standard Sony DualSense controller, the Play V works with the PlayStation 5 and brings Hall effect magnetic joysticks, dual programmable back buttons, and multi-platform compatibility to console and mobile gamers. The gamepad is available for purchase through the official Amkette website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Key Takeaways

EvoFox launched the PS5-compatible Play V Wireless Gamepad in India for Rs 4,299.

It features HallSense magnetic joysticks to prevent physical wear and stick drift over long-term use.

The controller includes two programmable back buttons, macro support, and a Turbo function.

A 1000mAh rechargeable battery delivers up to 10 hours of gameplay per charge.

Beyond PS5, the gamepad connects with PC, Steam, Android, and iOS devices.

Amkette, an Indian consumer technology company founded in 1984, builds computer peripherals and gaming accessories for local buyers through its EvoFox division. With the Play V Wireless Gamepad, the company targets PS5 owners looking for a reliable secondary or everyday controller ahead of major upcoming releases like Grand Theft Auto VI.

A primary hardware addition on the Play V is its HallSense magnetic joysticks. Unlike traditional analogue sticks that rely on physical contact points and often develop stick drift over time, Hall effect sensors use contactless magnetic sensing. This mechanism reduces internal wear and keeps aiming and character movement steady during long gaming sessions.

For extra control options, EvoFox equipped the controller with two programmable back buttons labeled F1 and F2. Gamers can map frequent actions or custom macro sequences to these rear buttons, keeping their thumbs on the joysticks during fast gameplay. The unit also includes a Turbo button that triggers rapid repeated inputs for compatible titles.

The Play V retains standard PS5 controller elements such as a front touchpad, six-axis motion sensors, a built-in speaker, and a 3.5mm audio jack. To keep the price at Rs 4,299, EvoFox uses conventional analogue L2 and R2 triggers and adjustable dual rumble motors rather than Sony’s adaptive trigger resistance and advanced haptic feedback.

On the connectivity front, the gamepad supports Bluetooth 5.0 wireless pairing and USB wired play. Using the wired connection unlocks a 1000Hz polling rate for faster input response. Power comes from a 1000mAh battery rated for up to 10 hours of use on a single charge. Textured grips surround the chassis to help players maintain a firm hold. Besides the PlayStation 5, users can pair the Play V with Windows PCs, Steam, Android smartphones, and iOS devices.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the EvoFox Play V Wireless Gamepad in India?

A1. The EvoFox Play V Wireless Gamepad is priced at Rs 4,299 and sells on Amazon, Flipkart, and the official Amkette online store.

Q2. Does the EvoFox Play V prevent stick drift?

A2. Yes, the controller uses HallSense magnetic joysticks with contactless sensing, which reduces physical wear and prevents stick drift compared to standard analogue sticks.

Q3. Which platforms work with the EvoFox Play V controller?

A3. The gamepad supports PlayStation 5, PC, Steam, Android, and iOS devices via Bluetooth 5.0 wireless or a wired USB connection.

Q4. Does the EvoFox Play V have adaptive triggers like the Sony DualSense?

A4. No, the Play V uses conventional analogue L2 and R2 triggers along with dual vibration motors instead of adaptive triggers and advanced haptics.

Q5. How long does the battery last on the EvoFox Play V?

A5. Its 1000mAh rechargeable battery offers up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, depending on vibration settings and usage.