New Delhi-based IT hardware company Consistent Infosystems has launched a 98-inch 4K UHD interactive flat panel display under its display brand AAGO. The company introduced the all-in-one computer on Nov. 16, 2026, targeting schools, universities, corporate boardrooms, and large conference halls across India. Priced at a special launch rate of Rs 3,12,110 against its maximum retail price of Rs 6,24,220, the screen brings computing, video conferencing, and multi-touch tools into a single unit.

Key Takeaways

Consistent Infosystems launched the AAGO ADPM 98-inch 4K UHD interactive display in India on Nov. 16, 2026.

The panel packs a built-in 48MP camera, an eight-microphone array, and dual 20W speakers with a 20W buffer speaker.

It runs on Android 14.0 with an octa-core processor, offering up to 16GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Buyers can get the panel at a discounted price of Rs 3,12,110 through channel partners and shop.consistent.in.

Founded in 2011, Consistent Infosystems supplies IT hardware, surveillance gear, print consumables, and gaming accessories across more than 25 Indian branches. With the new AAGO ADPM 98-inch model, the firm aims to reduce the need for separate webcams, external microphones, and projectors in hybrid offices and digital classrooms.

The 98-inch screen delivers 4K Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution with 450 nits of brightness and zero-bonding panel technology. Zero-bonding removes the air gap between the LCD panel and the protective glass, which improves viewing angles and touch accuracy. Consistent rates the panel for a 60,000-hour lifespan and protects the front with 9H toughened glass. The screen supports 40-point multi-touch input, letting multiple students or colleagues write, draw, and move items on the board at the same time.

For remote meetings and online classes, the display includes an inbuilt 48-megapixel camera and an eight-microphone array. Audio output comes from a speaker setup consisting of two 20W speakers paired with a 20W buffer speaker. Connectivity ports include a USB Type-C port and HDMI OUT for sharing content from external laptops or secondary screens.

Under the hood, an octa-core processor powers the system on the Android 14.0 operating system. Buyers can pick between 8GB or 16GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of internal storage. The unit also carries AiGo AI tools and a Data Management System (DMS) so IT administrators can control and monitor multiple screens across a campus or office building.

Yogesh Agrawal, Chairman and Managing Director and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, noted that interactive panels are becoming central to how workplaces and schools share information. The AAGO 98-inch display is now on sale online at shop.consistent.in and through Consistent’s network of 3,795 channel partners nationwide.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the price of the AAGO 98-inch interactive display in India?

A1. The AAGO 98-inch interactive display has an MRP of Rs 6,24,220, though Consistent Infosystems is offering it at a special discounted price of Rs 3,12,110.

Q2. Where can buyers purchase the AAGO 98-inch 4K interactive panel?

A2. Customers can buy the panel online via the official Consistent store at shop.consistent.in or through authorized Consistent Infosystems channel partners across India.

Q3. Does the AAGO 98-inch display come with a built-in camera and microphone for video calls?

A3. Yes, the display features an inbuilt 48MP camera, an eight-microphone array, and a 2x20W plus 20W buffer speaker system for hybrid meetings and online classes.

Q4. Which operating system and processor power the AAGO 98-inch interactive panel?

A4. The all-in-one interactive panel runs on Android 14.0 powered by an octa-core processor, paired with 8GB or 16GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB internal storage.