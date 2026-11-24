I spent two full weeks putting the Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 through heavy daily gaming sessions across PC titles, Steam libraries, and Android devices. In India, the sub-₹2,000 gamepad segment is crowded with basic wired controllers that rely on traditional potentiometer thumbsticks. Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd., an Indian hardware and peripheral brand known for computer components and accessories, enters this price bracket with a clear focus on stick longevity and visual appeal. Priced at ₹1,759 for the Black variant, this wired controller pairs magnetic Hall Effect joysticks with a transparent chassis and RGB lighting.

Key Takeaways

Hall Effect joysticks use magnetic sensors instead of physical contact points, preventing stick drift over long periods.

Transparent black polycarbonate shell exposes internal circuit boards and pairs with an integrated RGB LED light bar.

Dual input support lets players switch cleanly between X-Input for modern PC games and D-Input for older titles or emulators.

Plug-and-play 1.8m USB cable works out of the box on Windows PC, Steam, PlayStation, and Android devices without driver downloads.

Wired connection eliminates battery charging worries and keeps input latency low, though the attached cable limits seating distance.

Tactile action buttons and D-pad perform well for casual and competitive play, though trigger travel feels somewhat light for racing sims.

Design and Ergonomics

Taking the Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 out of the box, the first thing that stands out is its see-through dark casing. The transparent black plastic body lets you look straight at the internal printed circuit board, rumble motors, and wiring layout. Many budget controllers stick to plain matte plastic, so this translucent style gives the gamepad a distinct desk presence.

Running across the chassis is an RGB LED light bar that glows once you plug the USB cable into a power source. The lighting adds a clean visual accent during evening gaming sessions without shining directly into your eyes.

In terms of physical shape, Consistent went with a familiar ergonomic grip profile that fits medium and large hands naturally. The textured underside along the palm grips keeps the controller steady even when your hands get warm during tense matches. During three-hour sessions playing action titles, my wrists and fingers stayed comfortable without cramping. The overall weight sits on the lighter side compared to wireless controllers that house internal lithium batteries, which helps reduce fatigue over long evenings.

Hall Effect Joysticks Magnetic Precision Without Drift

The standout hardware feature on the Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 is the inclusion of Hall Effect joysticks. Standard budget controllers use carbon-film potentiometers that rely on physical friction every time you move the thumbstick. Over months of heavy use, those internal wipers wear down, leading to the dreaded stick drift where your character walks on their own.

Hall Effect sensors solve this hardware flaw by using contactless magnets and electrical conductors to measure stick position. Because the parts never rub against each other, physical wear drops close to zero.

In actual gameplay, the thumbsticks feel smooth right from the center position. Deadzones are tight, allowing small aiming adjustments in shooters and steady steering lines in arcade racers. Pushing the sticks to their outer edges returns a consistent response without grinding or catching against the plastic housing rings.

Buttons D-Pad and Trigger Feel

Beyond the analog sticks, a controller lives or dies by its face buttons and directional pad. The Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 uses membrane-backed action buttons with crisp travel and fast rebound. Tapping rapid combos in fighting games or quick reloads in shooters registered reliably without sticky keys or missed inputs.

The precision D-pad sits neatly under the left thumb and uses a traditional cross-style layout. Diagonal inputs register cleanly when navigating menus or playing 2D platformers, though hardcore fighting game players might find the pivot slightly soft compared to mechanical switch D-pads.

Up top, the shoulder bumpers have a clear, clicky actuation that works well for quick actions. The rear triggers offer smooth travel, though their spring tension feels relatively light. For general action games and shooters, they respond quickly, but sim-racing fans who rely on heavy feathering for throttle and brake control might wish for firmer resistance.

Connectivity and Multi-Platform Compatibility

Setting up the Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 takes seconds. Because it uses a wired plug-and-play USB connection, there are no wireless dongles to lose or Bluetooth pairing menus to troubleshoot. You simply plug the 1.8-meter cable into an open USB port, and Windows recognizes the gamepad immediately.

The controller supports dual input modes, allowing you to toggle between X-Input and D-Input:

X-Input Mode: Acts as a native Xbox-style controller for modern Windows PC games and Steam titles, automatically mapping button prompts on screen.

D-Input Mode: Provides broad compatibility for legacy PC games, retro console emulators, and Android devices.

During my testing on Windows 11 and Steam, switching games required zero manual key remapping. On Android smartphones and tablets, connecting the controller via a standard USB OTG adapter worked smoothly for supported mobile games and cloud streaming apps. The controller also supports PlayStation systems as listed in its compatibility profile.

The attached 1.8-meter USB cable provides enough slack for desktop setups and gaming laptops. If you play on a large living room television from a distant couch, however, you will likely need a USB extension cable to sit comfortably.

Real-World Gaming Performance

To see how the Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 holds up across different genres, I tested it with fast-paced shooters, third-person action adventures, and arcade sports titles on Steam.

In third-person action games, camera control felt steady and predictable. Looking around complex environments with the right analog stick showed smooth acceleration curves without sudden jumps. Dual vibration feedback kicked in appropriately during explosions and heavy impacts, adding tactile feedback to on-screen events.

In fast-paced competitive shooters, the wired USB connection paid off with low input latency. Button presses and stick movements translated on screen immediately, avoiding the occasional wireless interference dropouts seen in budget Bluetooth gamepads. Because there is no internal battery to manage, you never have to pause a match to hunt for a charging cable.

Key Product Specifications

Model Name: Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150

Brand: Consistent

Color Variant: Black (Transparent shell)

Price in India: ₹1,759

Joystick Technology: Hall Effect analog sticks with magnetic sensors

Input Modes: Dual Input Mode (X-Input and D-Input)

Connectivity: Wired plug-and-play USB interface

Cable Length: 1.8 meters durable USB cable

Lighting: Built-in RGB LED light bar design

Controls: Dual analog sticks, precision D-pad, four fast-response action buttons, shoulder bumpers, and triggers

Platform Compatibility: PC, PlayStation, Android, and Steam

Verdict

The Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller CTGCR150 in Black delivers strong hardware value at ₹1,759 in India. Bringing magnetic Hall Effect joysticks down to a budget wired price point solves the biggest durability headache gamers face with affordable controllers. Combined with its transparent shell, RGB light bar, dual input modes, and reliable plug-and-play support across PC, Steam, Android, and PlayStation, it covers the essentials well.

If you want wireless freedom from across a large room or need extra rear macro buttons, spending more on a wireless controller makes sense. For desk gamers and laptop players seeking a durable, drift-resistant wired gamepad without overspending, the Consistent GAMEX CTGCR150 is a dependable pick.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Q1: Does the Consistent GAMEX CTGCR150 have Hall Effect joysticks?

A1: Yes, the controller features Hall Effect joysticks that use magnetic sensors instead of physical contact points to prevent stick drift and improve accuracy.

Q2: What devices work with the Consistent GAMEX Wired Gaming Controller?

A2: It works with Windows PC, Steam, PlayStation, and Android devices using its plug-and-play USB connection and dual X-Input/D-Input modes.

Q3: How long is the USB cable on the Consistent GAMEX CTGCR150?

A3: The controller comes with an attached 1.8-meter durable USB cable.

Q4: Do I need to install drivers to use this controller on Windows PC?

A4: No, the controller supports plug-and-play connectivity and works automatically on Windows PC and Steam without extra driver software.