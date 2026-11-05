GIGABYTE Marks 40 Years with ENTER INFINITY Campaign in India

GIGABYTE, a Taiwan-headquartered computer hardware brand founded in 1986, has launched its “ENTER INFINITY” campaign in India to mark its 40th anniversary. Running from 1 November to 31 December 2026, the two-month celebration gives Indian PC builders, gamers, and tech enthusiasts multiple opportunities to win Amazon gift vouchers worth up to ₹15,500, GIGABYTE gaming monitors, and exclusive AORUS merchandise drops.

Key Takeaways

Campaign Duration: Active across India from 1 November to 31 December 2026.

Three Modes of Entry: Includes “Build a Rig” (AORUS Full House purchase reward), “Play a Run” (free web game), and “Share Your Story” (community retrospective).

Rewards Structure: Cashback vouchers up to ₹15,500 via component purchases, monthly GIGABYTE monitor draws, and over 20 community prize drops.

Special Hardware Bonus: Extra cash bonuses up to ₹7,500 on select AORUS INFINITY series motherboards and graphics cards.

Three Ways to Participate

The campaign structure accommodates buyers and community members through three distinct initiatives:

1. Build a Rig (AORUS Full House)

Targeted at users assembling new personal computers, the AORUS Full House tier rewards customers buying eligible GIGABYTE and AORUS components from authorized Indian retailers. Eligible product categories span graphics cards, motherboards, power supply units, liquid coolers, PC cabinets, gaming monitors, and solid-state drives (SSDs).

Each category added to a single build increases the multiplier for Amazon gift vouchers, starting from a base pair up to a 6-category “Royal Flush” capped at ₹15,500. Additionally, buyers of limited-edition AORUS INFINITY products such as the X870 AORUS INFINITY motherboard or AORUS GeForce RTX 5080 INFINITY graphics cards—can claim a flat extra bonus of ₹2,500 per item or ₹7,500 when buying both. Claims must be filed within 30 days of purchase via an AORUS Member account before 30 January 2027.

2. Play a Run (AORUS Infinity Run)

A free-to-play mobile-optimized browser game that guides players through 40 years of PC computing history, spanning five chronological eras from 1986 to the AI era. Each session lasts up to 90 seconds and requires no account login. Completing a daily run qualifies players for a monthly draw to win a GIGABYTE monitor, while posting high scores on Instagram tagging @aorus_in with #MyGIGABYTE unlocks merchandise drops.

3. Share Your Story (Still Running)

A community campaign inviting users to submit personal anecdotes about legacy or active GIGABYTE motherboards and components. Submissions are accepted on Instagram, the official r/aorusin Reddit community, or an online form. A panel judges entries across categories like Best Story, Best Second Life, Most Loyal Builder, and Still Running to distribute over 20 prizes, including GIGABYTE hardware.

Four Decades of Hardware Evolution

GIGABYTE began operations in 1986 and entered the motherboard market in 1989. Over four decades, the company introduced several industry standards, including DualBIOS system protection in 1999, Ultra Durable solid-capacitor motherboards in 2006, and WINDFORCE graphics card cooling systems in 2010. AORUS serves as its primary sub-brand for high-performance gaming hardware and PC peripherals.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Who is eligible to participate in the ENTER INFINITY campaign?

A1: The campaign is open to all legal residents of India.

Q2: Where can buyers claim the AORUS Full House gift vouchers?

A2: Purchases made through authorized Indian retailers can be claimed by logging into a free AORUS Member account and submitting proof of invoice within 30 days of purchase.

Q3: Do I need to buy hardware to participate in the campaign?

A3: No, both “Play a Run” (the browser game) and “Share Your Story” (the community submission event) are free to enter without any mandatory purchase.