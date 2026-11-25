NVIDIA hosted the NVIDIA RTX Spark Experience in India in late November 2026, bringing partner brands ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo, and MSI together to present laptops and small form-factor PCs built on the RTX Spark superchip. Each system pairs an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU with a custom NVIDIA Grace CPU co-designed with MediaTek, delivering up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance inside slim portable designs. The showcase in New Delhi gave Indian creators, developers, and media hands-on access to on-device AI agents, video editing workflows, and local graphics rendering without relying on cloud servers.

Key Takeaways

Hardware platform: NVIDIA RTX Spark combines a Blackwell RTX GPU and a MediaTek co-designed Grace CPU with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI compute.

Local AI and workflows: Systems run local AI models such as Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B 24GB, handle 8K 4:2:2 video editing, and render 3D scenes up to 90GB on battery power.

India pricing range: Announced laptops and compact systems start at Rs. 2,99,399 for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n and reach Rs. 9,00,000 for the ASUS ProArt GR1X.

How RTX Spark powers local AI and creative work

NVIDIA RTX Spark is an accelerated computing platform built for portable Windows PCs and compact desktops. Its shared memory pool lets large AI models and heavy media files sit in one place so processors read data faster without copying between separate memory pools. MediaTek, a semiconductor company known for system-on-chip design and low-power architectures, worked with NVIDIA on the custom CPU design, power management, and high-speed connectivity to support battery life in thin frames.

During hands-on sessions, attendees tested AI agents on local setups that assist with video editing in DaVinci Resolve, coding tasks, and asset generation. NVIDIA highlighted Nemotron 3.5 Bolt 74B-A9B 24GB, an open-source 74-billion-parameter model from NVIDIA built for tool calling and multi-step agent tasks on supported configurations. Tools such as NVIDIA Broadcast 2.3 add background noise removal for recorded clips and Studio Voice profiles, while ComfyUI adds RTX Video frame generation and HDR conversion for AI video.

Partner lineup and India availability

Partner brands displayed multiple form factors tailored for creators, developers, and everyday users across India:

Partner brands displayed multiple laptops and compact desktops for creators, developers, and everyday users across India. Lenovo introduced the Yoga Pro 9n starting at Rs. 2,99,399 and the Yoga 9n 2-in-1 starting at Rs. 3,32,801, while ASUS presented the ProArt P14 at Rs. 3,19,990, the ProArt P16 at Rs. 4,89,990, and the ProArt GR1X compact PC at Rs. 9,00,000.

Dell showcased the XPS 16 Creator Edition starting at Rs. 4,49,990 on dellstore.com, and HP listed the OmniBook Ultra starting at Rs. 5,49,999 with pre-bookings expected to start on November 24, alongside the MSI Prestige N16 Flip AI+ laptop and the MSI EdgeMesa N AI+ desktop starting at Rs. 3,89,999 plus GST. Gigabyte also lined up the AI TOP Aero starting at Rs. 7,35,499 for an expected release later in December.

Frequently asked questions

Q1: What does the NVIDIA RTX Spark superchip include?

A1: It combines an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU and an NVIDIA Grace CPU co-designed with MediaTek, offering up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 1 petaflop of FP4 AI performance.

Q2: Can RTX Spark laptops run heavy creative software on battery?

A2: Yes, NVIDIA states that RTX Spark systems support 8K 4:2:2 video editing and 3D scene rendering up to 90GB even when unplugged.

Q3: What is the starting price of NVIDIA RTX Spark laptops in India?

A3: Prices start at Rs. 2,99,399 for the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n, while other models such as the ASUS ProArt P14 start at Rs. 3,19,990 and the Dell XPS 16 Creator Edition starts at Rs. 4,49,990.