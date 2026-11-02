Amkette Introduces EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad With Magnetic Sensors and Charging Dock at Rs 3,299

Indian hardware manufacturer Amkette launched the EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad under its gaming brand EvoFox on Monday, bringing magnetic sensor technology and bundled accessories to budget PC and mobile gamers. Priced at Rs 3,299, the multi-platform controller pairs Tunnel Magnetoresistance, also known as TMR, joysticks with Hall Effect triggers to prevent stick drift and maintain input accuracy. The device works across Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Android phones, Apple iPhone, iPad, and smart television sets.

Key Takeaways

Amkette introduced the EvoFox One Z wireless controller in India at a launch price of Rs 3,299.

Hardware features include TMR joysticks, Hall Effect magnetic triggers, and a 1000Hz polling rate for low latency.

The retail box bundles a dedicated charging dock, a detachable phone clamp, two spare thumbstick caps, and a 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver.

Supported devices include PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and smart TVs via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired modes.

Built-in hardware toggles provide on-the-fly gyro aim adjustments and quick sensitivity switches.

Hardware and Tracking Sensors

The core attraction of the EvoFox One Z lies in its analog hardware. Most controllers in this price bracket use traditional carbon-film potentiometers that wear down and develop stick drift over time. Amkette instead fitted the One Z with TMR precision joysticks. TMR sensors detect stick angles using magnetic resistance changes, drawing minimal battery power while offering higher tracking resolution and long-term durability.

Complementing the analog sticks are Hall Effect magnetic triggers, which use contactless magnetic sensors to measure pull depth smoothly. Amkette rates the controller with a 1000Hz polling rate, sending positional updates every millisecond to reduce input lag during competitive PC play.

Controls and Platform Support

The controller uses tri-mode connectivity, letting players alternate between low-latency 2.4GHz wireless via a bundled USB dongle, Bluetooth for mobile devices, and direct USB Type-C wired connections. A built-in six-axis gyroscope handles motion aiming. Two dedicated physical controls, On-the-Fly Gyro Control and On-the-Fly Precision Mode, let players switch between analog stick aiming and motion control or alter stick sensitivity levels instantly without pausing to enter software menus.

The rear shell features two programmable back grip buttons that can map complex key inputs. Additional gaming functions include a rapid-fire Turbo mode and dual rumble motors for tactile vibration feedback.

Battery Life and Included Accessories

Unlike many competing gamepads that sell add-ons separately, the EvoFox One Z includes a full accessory bundle in the retail box. Buyers receive a desktop charging dock that holds the controller when idle, a snap-on mobile clamp for phone gaming, two alternative joystick caps with varying thumb profiles, and a plug-and-play 2.4GHz USB dongle.

The gamepad houses a 1000mAh rechargeable lithium battery that recharges via the dock pins or direct USB Type-C cable. Integrated power-saving circuits automatically put the unit to sleep during inactivity.

The EvoFox One Z comes in a matte stealth black finish and is available for purchase on the official Amkette website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the EvoFox One Z in India?

A1. The EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad retails at an introductory price of Rs 3,299.

Q2. What devices are compatible with the EvoFox One Z?

A2. The controller supports Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Android smartphones and tablets, iPhone, iPad, and smart TVs.

Q3. What accessories come inside the retail box?

A3. The box includes the gamepad, a desktop charging dock, a smartphone mount clamp, two replaceable thumbstick caps, and a 2.4GHz USB wireless dongle.

Q4. What is the polling rate of the controller?

A4. The EvoFox One Z operates at an input polling rate of up to 1000Hz.

Q5. How do TMR joysticks differ from standard joysticks?

A5. TMR joysticks use magnetic resistance sensors instead of physical contact wipers, preventing wear and stick drift while registering subtle movements accurately.