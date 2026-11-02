NewsAccessories

Amkette Introduces EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad With Magnetic Sensors and Charging Dock at Rs 3,299

Amkette launches EvoFox One Z gamepad in India at Rs 3,299 with TMR sticks, Hall triggers, charging dock, mobile clamp, and tri-mode support.

By Mahak Aggarwal
5 Min Read
Amkette Introduces EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad With Magnetic Sensors and Charging Dock at Rs 3,299

Indian hardware manufacturer Amkette launched the EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad under its gaming brand EvoFox on Monday, bringing magnetic sensor technology and bundled accessories to budget PC and mobile gamers. Priced at Rs 3,299, the multi-platform controller pairs Tunnel Magnetoresistance, also known as TMR, joysticks with Hall Effect triggers to prevent stick drift and maintain input accuracy. The device works across Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Android phones, Apple iPhone, iPad, and smart television sets.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Amkette introduced the EvoFox One Z wireless controller in India at a launch price of Rs 3,299.
  • Hardware features include TMR joysticks, Hall Effect magnetic triggers, and a 1000Hz polling rate for low latency.
  • The retail box bundles a dedicated charging dock, a detachable phone clamp, two spare thumbstick caps, and a 2.4GHz wireless USB receiver.
  • Supported devices include PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, iOS, iPadOS, and smart TVs via Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and USB-C wired modes.
  • Built-in hardware toggles provide on-the-fly gyro aim adjustments and quick sensitivity switches.

Hardware and Tracking Sensors

The core attraction of the EvoFox One Z lies in its analog hardware. Most controllers in this price bracket use traditional carbon-film potentiometers that wear down and develop stick drift over time. Amkette instead fitted the One Z with TMR precision joysticks. TMR sensors detect stick angles using magnetic resistance changes, drawing minimal battery power while offering higher tracking resolution and long-term durability.

Complementing the analog sticks are Hall Effect magnetic triggers, which use contactless magnetic sensors to measure pull depth smoothly. Amkette rates the controller with a 1000Hz polling rate, sending positional updates every millisecond to reduce input lag during competitive PC play.

Controls and Platform Support

The controller uses tri-mode connectivity, letting players alternate between low-latency 2.4GHz wireless via a bundled USB dongle, Bluetooth for mobile devices, and direct USB Type-C wired connections. A built-in six-axis gyroscope handles motion aiming. Two dedicated physical controls, On-the-Fly Gyro Control and On-the-Fly Precision Mode, let players switch between analog stick aiming and motion control or alter stick sensitivity levels instantly without pausing to enter software menus.

The rear shell features two programmable back grip buttons that can map complex key inputs. Additional gaming functions include a rapid-fire Turbo mode and dual rumble motors for tactile vibration feedback.

Battery Life and Included Accessories

Unlike many competing gamepads that sell add-ons separately, the EvoFox One Z includes a full accessory bundle in the retail box. Buyers receive a desktop charging dock that holds the controller when idle, a snap-on mobile clamp for phone gaming, two alternative joystick caps with varying thumb profiles, and a plug-and-play 2.4GHz USB dongle.

The gamepad houses a 1000mAh rechargeable lithium battery that recharges via the dock pins or direct USB Type-C cable. Integrated power-saving circuits automatically put the unit to sleep during inactivity.

The EvoFox One Z comes in a matte stealth black finish and is available for purchase on the official Amkette website, Amazon India, and Flipkart.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the EvoFox One Z in India?

A1. The EvoFox One Z Wireless Gamepad retails at an introductory price of Rs 3,299.

Q2. What devices are compatible with the EvoFox One Z?

A2. The controller supports Windows PC, Nintendo Switch, Android smartphones and tablets, iPhone, iPad, and smart TVs.

Q3. What accessories come inside the retail box?

A3. The box includes the gamepad, a desktop charging dock, a smartphone mount clamp, two replaceable thumbstick caps, and a 2.4GHz USB wireless dongle.

Q4. What is the polling rate of the controller?

A4. The EvoFox One Z operates at an input polling rate of up to 1000Hz.

Q5. How do TMR joysticks differ from standard joysticks?

A5. TMR joysticks use magnetic resistance sensors instead of physical contact wipers, preventing wear and stick drift while registering subtle movements accurately.

Whirlpool Launches Luxuriem Refrigerators in India with AI Freshness Detection
Karbonn Launches Rebel Series Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 10,999
Logitech Launches Limited-Edition MX Master 4 Developer Edition Mouse in India
Noise sells 10000 units of Master Buds Open in first hour of launch
Realme Watch S5 Review: Is It the Best Budget Smartwatch?
TAGGED:
Share This Article
ByMahak Aggarwal
Follow:
With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
Previous Article Lumio Aura 5 Review Lumio Aura 5 Review: Should You Replace Your Soundbar with Bookshelf Speakers?
Next Article Karbonn Launches Rebel Series Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 10,999 Karbonn Launches Rebel Series Smartphones in India Starting at Rs 10,999
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

Lumio Aura 5 Review
Lumio Aura 5 Review: Should You Replace Your Soundbar with Bookshelf Speakers?
Realme Buds Air8 Pro Review
Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Review: Is It Worth ₹6,999?
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India Review: Specs, Camera, and Battery Life
Redmi Note 17 Pro Max India Review: Mid-Range Value or Overpriced?
Vivo X300 FE Review
vivo X300 FE Review: Is the Lilac Purple Flagship Worth ₹99,999?
Tecno Pova 8 5G
Tecno Pova 8 5G Review: Massive 8000 mAh Battery Meets Cyberpunk Design

Latest News

Nodes, Veins and Corpses: A Gold-Minded Look at WoW Forever Gathering
Nodes, Veins and Corpses: A Gold-Minded Look at WoW Forever Gathering
By Alice Jane
Apple iPhone 18 Duo
Instamart Delivers Apple iPhone 18 Duo in Delhi and Bengaluru
By Aditi Sharma
Casio introduces G-SHOCK 2500 Series watches in India
Casio introduces G-SHOCK 2500 Series watches in India
By Shweta Bansal
MIVI One 5G Launches in India With Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 6000mAh Battery
MIVI One 5G Arrives as a Practical Tech Gift Option This Diwali Season
By Vishal Jain
Google and Glance Bring AI Shopping Experience to Android TV Screens
Google and Glance Bring AI Shopping Experience to Android TV Screens
By Mahak Aggarwal
Infinix GT 50 Pro Launches in India on October 27 with Full Gaming Setup
Infinix GT 50 Pro Launches in India on October 27 with Full Gaming Setup
By Aditi Sharma