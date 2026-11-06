Zorio Launches X6 Smart Band in India at Introductory Price of Rs 3,999

Futurix Labs consumer tech brand Zorio launched its new X6 smart band in the Indian market on November 5, 2026, at an introductory price of Rs 3,999. The fitness wearable works alongside a dedicated mobile application that runs artificial intelligence algorithms to process daily activity and sleep metrics. Instead of charging ongoing app membership fees for advanced analytics, the company includes its full automated reporting suite at no recurring cost.

Key Takeaways

Zorio X6 smart band enters India with an introductory price tag of Rs 3,999.

The companion mobile application uses machine learning models to build personalized daily health reports.

Users receive full access to software analytics with zero monthly or yearly subscription fees.

Hardware tracks regular wellness parameters, including step counts, calories, and sleep intervals.

Built under Futurix Labs, the device targets everyday fitness monitoring across work, exercise, and travel routines.

Smart Band Hardware and Features

The X6 fitness tracker uses a compact wristband form factor intended for continuous daily wear. The device logs physical movement and resting periods through built-in sensors, capturing metrics such as total steps, burnt calories, activity periods, and sleep cycles.

Users link the wristband directly to the Zorio companion app on Android and iOS smartphones via wireless connectivity. Once paired, the band sends raw physical data straight to the phone for software evaluation.

Software Analytics Without Paywalls

Most wearable companies place advanced sleep stages and personalized fitness suggestions behind monthly paywalls. Zorio eliminates this barrier by keeping the companion app free from ongoing charges. Buyers can review all automated summaries, goal tracking tools, and progress charts right after buying the physical hardware.

The mobile software processes raw data points into plain text recommendations and simple percentage bars. If an individual sets an 8,000-step target and logs 5,200 steps by late afternoon, the system flags the remaining 2,800 steps with actionable prompts. It also examines sleep patterns alongside daytime exertion to spot lifestyle trends that help users adjust their daily routines.

Puneet Gulati, founder and promoter of parent company Futurix Labs and the Zorio brand, stated that wearable users often struggle with confusing charts and isolated metrics. The team built the software interface to translate raw sensor numbers into simple instructions while keeping ownership costs restricted to the hardware purchase alone.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. What is the official price of the Zorio X6 smart band in India?

A1. The Zorio X6 smart band carries an introductory price of Rs 3,999.

Q2. Does the Zorio companion app require a paid subscription?

A2. No, the Zorio mobile application provides all its automated insights and personalized wellness reports with zero recurring subscription charges.

Q3. What metrics does the Zorio X6 smart band monitor?

A3. The wearable monitors core physical parameters including daily step counts, calorie burn, active hours, and sleep duration.

Q4. Which company owns the Zorio wearable brand?

A4. Zorio is a consumer technology brand developed under Futurix Labs, led by founder Puneet Gulati.

Q5. How does the Zorio X6 app process personal fitness numbers?

A5. The companion app uses built-in software logic to combine logged sleep and exercise stats into single-page reports, helping users track unfinished goals and review weekly habit trends.