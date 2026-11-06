Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G Review: Is It the Budget 5G King?

I spent two full weeks testing the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G as my daily driver across heavy office routines, extended outdoor navigation, and media streaming sessions. The sub-₹20,000 smartphone segment in India features intense competition, with traditional players focusing heavily on sleek designs and fast charging speeds. Ai+ takes a different route by prioritizing battery capacity, physical protection, and core processing capabilities. Priced at ₹17,999 for the 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant in Midnight Black, this device targets users who demand extended screen time without constantly hunting for wall chargers.

Key Takeaways

Massive 7000 mAh battery easily delivers up to two full days of heavy daily usage on a single charge.

Robust IP68 dust and water resistance rating provides complete submersion protection rare at this price point.

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate panel with High Brightness Mode reaching up to 1800 nits peak brightness.

MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor paired with Mali-G610 MC2 GPU handles daily tasks and games efficiently.

Dedicated microSD card slot allows expansion up to 1 TB without sacrificing dual SIM functionality.

Entry-level HD+ resolution screen and noticeable 222g weight require compromise on sharpness and ergonomics.

Design, Build Quality, and Ergonomics

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G in Midnight Black makes its physical presence felt immediately upon unboxing. The glossy back panel incorporates a subtle starry pattern that catches light reflections, giving the dark finish an attractive visual depth from a distance. However, the smooth polycarbonate finish acts as a magnet for fingerprints, requiring frequent wiping with a microfiber cloth if used without a protective case.

The physical build feels solid in hand. The most remarkable engineering aspect is the inclusion of an IP68 dust and water resistance rating. Finding IP68 certification under ₹18,000 is rare, meaning the phone easily survives accidental spills, rain squalls, and temporary submersion in shallow water.

The phone weighs 222 grams, which is understandable given the massive battery housed inside. Holding the device during extended phone calls or reading in bed causes noticeable hand fatigue after twenty minutes. The power button and volume rockers reside on the right side within easy reach, while the left frame houses a dedicated card tray that accepts two nano-SIM cards along with a microSD card simultaneously.

Display Performance

On the front, the smartphone features a large 6.75-inch LCD panel backed by 2.5D glass with an anti-fingerprint coating. The display operates at a high 120 Hz refresh rate. Swiping through system menus, browsing long web pages, and navigating social feeds feels fast and fluid.

Where the display shows its budget roots is in pixel resolution. The panel runs at HD+ resolution (720 x 1570 pixels), yielding a pixel density of 256 ppi. While watching videos and casual gaming look decent, fine text on websites and app icons appears slightly soft upon close inspection. Color tuning is neutral, though viewing angles reveal minor brightness shifts when tilting the phone sideways.

Outdoors, the display compensates for its modest pixel density with impressive illumination. The High Brightness Mode (HBM) hits up to 1800 nits, allowing you to read text, check maps, and frame photos under direct afternoon sunlight without struggling to see the screen content.

Performance, Gaming, and Software

Under the hood, the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G runs on the 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7100 octa-core processor clocked up to 2.4 GHz, paired with an Arm Mali-G610 MC2 GPU. Combined with 8 GB of physical RAM, daily operations remain stable.

Multi-tasking between messaging apps, web browsers, document editors, and social media apps runs smoothly. App launch speeds are quick, and background apps stay cached efficiently without forced restarts.

For gaming, the Dimensity 7100 chipset handles popular titles like Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) and Call of Duty: Mobile at medium to high graphic settings with stable frame rates. Heat dissipation is well-managed; the phone surface warms up gradually during long gaming sessions without hitting uncomfortable thermal levels or causing severe frame drops.

The phone ships with Android 16 out of the box. The user interface remains light, with uncluttered menus and clean navigation setups. Having the latest Android version right out of the box ensures compatibility with modern privacy controls and application updates.

Camera System

The camera array on the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G consists of a 48 MP primary camera assisted by an 8 MP secondary sensor on the rear, along with a 13 MP front camera for selfies.

Primary and Secondary Rear Cameras

In well-lit outdoor scenarios, the 48 MP primary sensor captures clear photos with natural color reproduction. Auto-focus locks on targets quickly, and dynamic range in daylight landscape shots preserves detail in cloud formations and shadow areas. The inclusion of an 8 MP secondary camera helps with wider framing and depth processing.

In low-light and indoor environments, photo quality drops. Images taken at night show reduced fine detail and slight digital noise in shadow areas. The LED flash assists with close-up subjects in dark rooms, though low-light photography is clearly not the primary strength of this hardware.

Front Camera

The 13 MP front camera handles video calls and selfies reliably. Daylight selfies show accurate skin tones and good facial detail. The screen flash feature helps illuminate faces when taking photos in dimly lit indoor venues. Both front and rear cameras support Full HD video recording at 30 frames per second.

Battery Life and Charging

The standout feature of the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G is its 7000 mAh battery cell. This battery size changes how you use your phone throughout the week.

During two weeks of testing, which involved continuous 5G data connection, social media browsing, continuous Bluetooth audio streaming, an hour of gaming, and GPS navigation, the device consistently lasted over two full days without needing a plug-in. Light users can easily stretch usage into a third day.

To charge this large battery, Ai+ provides a 40W fast charger inside the box. Charging a 7000 mAh battery completely from flat to 100% takes approximately 80 to 90 minutes. Given the sheer size of the battery capacity, this charging speed remains practical for daily routines.

Key Product Specifications

Model Name: Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G

Variant Reviewed: 8 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage

Color Option: Midnight Black

Price in India: ₹17,999

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7100 Octa-Core (2.4 GHz primary clock speed)

GPU: Arm Mali-G610 MC2

RAM & Storage: 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, 128 GB internal storage

Display: 6.75-inch (17.14 cm) HD+ IPS LCD, 720 x 1570 pixels resolution, 256 ppi, 120 Hz refresh rate

Rear Camera Setup: 48 MP primary camera + 8 MP secondary camera with LED Flash

Front Camera: 13 MP selfie camera

Battery & Power: 7000 mAh capacity with 40W fast charging support

Durability Rating: IP68 rating for dust and water resistance

Weight: 222 grams

Operating System: Android 16

Network & Connectivity: Dual SIM 5G (4G LTE, 4G VoLTE, 5G, 3G, 2G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, OTG support, Type-C port

Audio Extras: FM Radio, loudspeaker, e-compass, proximity sensor, light sensor, gyroscope

Verdict

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G in Midnight Black targets a specific user profile in the Indian market. Priced at ₹17,999 for the 8 GB / 128 GB model, it trades screen resolution sharpness for rugged durability and battery endurance. The combination of an 7000 mAh battery, an IP68 water resistance rating, a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate, and dependable Dimensity 7100 performance creates a unique proposition.

If you prioritize crisp Full HD+ display resolution or a lightweight, slim phone for single-handed use, other options in this price segment might suit you better. However, if your primary needs center around multi-day battery backup, rugged water protection, and smooth daily performance, the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G is a practical choice.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1: Does the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G support expandable storage?

A1: Yes, the phone features a dedicated microSD card slot that supports storage expansion up to 1 TB without taking away either of the two nano-SIM slots.

Q2: Is the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G waterproof?

A2: Yes, the smartphone carries an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, protecting it against accidental immersion in fresh water down to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

Q3: How long does the 7000 mAh battery take to charge fully?

A3: Using the bundled 40W fast charger included in the box, the 7000 mAh battery charges from zero to 100% in roughly 80 to 90 minutes.

Q4: Does the phone run the latest Android version?

A4: Yes, the Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G ships with Android 16 installed out of the box.

Q5: Can I use two 5G SIM cards at the same time?

A5: Yes, the phone features a non-hybrid dual nano-SIM tray that supports 5G connectivity on both SIM slots simultaneously.