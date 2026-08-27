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Boltt Sets Up Over 250 Service Centers Across India Ahead of Smartphone Launch

Boltt rolls out 250+ service centers in India for its new Evo and Ace 5G phones, targeting 350+ centers and doorstep repair support soon.

Lakshmi
By Lakshmi Narayanan
4 Min Read
Boltt Sets Up Over 250 Service Centers Across India Ahead of Smartphone Launch

Homegrown tech brand boltt, a smartphone venture from smartwatch maker Fire-Boltt, announced over 250 operational service centers across India. The move comes right before the sales launch of its debut smartphone models, the Evo and Ace 5G. The company relies on Fire-Boltt’s existing service network to offer walk-in hardware repairs, replacements, and software support on day one.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Boltt starts operations with 250+ authorized service centers in key Indian metros and regional hubs.
  • The company plans to expand this network to between 350 and 400 centers within six to eight months.
  • Devices will include Boltt Care, an integrated on-device support platform to reach service agents.
  • Doorstep repair services are planned for future rollout.
  • The support setup backs the launch of the boltt Evo and boltt Ace 5G smartphones.

Service Reach and Expansion Strategy

The initial service footprint covers tier-1 and tier-2 markets such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, and Guwahati. Buyers can visit these centers with their smartphone and invoice to resolve technical problems, get component repairs, or claim warranty replacements.

To support sales volume over the coming quarters, the company plans to increase the location count to 350–400 centers across India in the next 6 to 8 months. The team is also developing a doorstep service framework for customer devices.

Digital Support and Product Lineup

Boltt is pairing physical service locations with digital tools. Each smartphone will arrive with Boltt Care built into the operating system. This tool allows users to book service requests and chat with live support agents directly from the phone. Users can also contact customer care through WhatsApp, email, and voice calls.

Arnav Kishore, Founder and CEO of boltt, stated that the brand enters the market with the Evo and Ace 5G by focusing on responsive and accountable post-purchase assistance. The brand enters the mobile space backed by parent firm Fire-Boltt, which holds a user base of over 4 crore customers in the wearables sector.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which smartphones is boltt launching in India?

A1. Boltt is launching two smartphone models, the Evo and the Ace 5G.

Q2. How many service centers does boltt have right now?

A2. The company has opened more than 250 service centers across India from day one.

Q3. What is Boltt Care?

A3. Boltt Care is an integrated support platform built directly into boltt smartphones, allowing users to raise repair requests and contact support agents directly from their handset.

Q4. What documents do customers need to get warranty service?

A4. Customers need to take their boltt device along with the original purchase invoice to the nearest authorized center.

Q5. Does boltt offer doorstep repair service?

A5. Boltt does not offer doorstep repair at launch, but the brand announced plans to introduce doorstep assistance in upcoming phases.

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Lakshmi
ByLakshmi Narayanan
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Lakshmi, with a BA in Mass Communication from Delhi University and over 8 years of experience, explores the societal impacts of tech. Her thought-provoking articles have been featured in major academic and popular media outlets. Her articles often explore the broader implications of tech advancements on society and culture.
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