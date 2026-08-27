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Ai+ Smartphone Previews Nova 2 Power With Dimensity 7100 Chipset Under Open Review 2.0

Ai+ Smartphone reveals the Nova 2 Power 5G featuring MediaTek Dimensity 7100 and invites creators and hackers for early pre-launch testing.

By Mahak Aggarwal
4 Min Read
Ai+ Smartphone Previews Nova 2 Power With Dimensity 7100 Chipset Under Open Review 2.0

Ai+ Smartphone introduces its latest handset, the Nova 2 Power 5G, providing early access to creators, reviewers, and ethical hackers ahead of its official Indian market release. The device runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor built on a 6-nanometer architecture and operates on NxtQuantum OS. Rather than keeping initial testing behind closed doors, the homegrown technology company invites external testers to evaluate the phone through its Project Open Review 2.0 program without requiring positive reviews.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • The Nova 2 Power 5G uses an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset built on a 6nm manufacturing process.
  • Ai+ Smartphone runs its custom NxtQuantum OS on the device, focusing on user privacy and data security.
  • The handset introduces dual-gradient Colour Fusion finishes, including Golden Blue Fusion and Blue Fusion.
  • Project Open Review 2.0 invites external tech reviewers, journalists, and ethical hackers to independently evaluate the phone before sales begin.
  • Full commercial details, memory options, battery size, camera setup, and retail pricing will appear closer to the September release.

Hardware Architecture and Operating System

The Nova 2 Power 5G carries the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 processor. The 6nm chip provides balanced thermal control, day-to-day responsiveness, and steady power consumption. On the software side, the device runs NxtQuantum OS, an operating system designed by parent company NxtQuantum Shift Technologies. The platform emphasizes local data protection, clean interface navigation, and device transparency.

Dual-Gradient Exterior Finishes

Ai+ Smartphone applies a two-tone gradient design to the rear panel of the Nova 2 Power. The Golden Blue Fusion edition blends a muted gold top section into a deep navy blue lower half. The Blue Fusion option pairs ocean blue tones with sunset orange accents. The company positions these finishes as central styling elements for modern Indian buyers looking for distinct visual identity in consumer hardware.

Pre-Release Testing Program

Following the first edition of the testing program which drew over 700 registrations, Project Open Review 2.0 expands its reach by welcoming cybersecurity researchers and ethical hackers alongside everyday media creators. Participants test hardware reliability, system stability, thermal behavior, and software privacy on unreleased units.

Madhav Sheth, CEO of Ai+ Smartphone and founder of NxtQuantum Shift Technologies, stated that the product must earn consumer confidence through open testing before asking buyers for their trust. Full retail pricing, variant details, and regional availability dates will follow ahead of the official consumer rollout.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. Which processor powers the Nova 2 Power?

A1. The Nova 2 Power runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7100 chipset built on a 6nm process.

Q2. What operating system does the Nova 2 Power use?

A2. The handset runs on NxtQuantum OS, the proprietary software platform from Ai+ Smartphone.

Q3. What is Project Open Review 2.0?

A3. It is a pre-release testing program where reviewers, creators, and ethical hackers get early, unscripted access to test the phone before market launch.

Q4. What color options are available for the phone?

A4. Ai+ Smartphone previews two Colour Fusion dual-tone gradient finishes, Golden Blue Fusion and Blue Fusion.

Q5. When will the full specifications and price appear?

A5. Complete technical specifications, retail pricing tiers, and sale dates will release closer to the general launch.

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ByMahak Aggarwal
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With a BA in Mass Communication from Symbiosis, Pune, and 5 years of experience, Mahak brings compelling tech stories to life. Her engaging style has won her the 'Rising Star in Tech Journalism' award at a recent media conclave. Her in-depth research and engaging writing style make her pieces both informative and captivating, providing readers with valuable insights.
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