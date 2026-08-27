NewsPhones

Amazon Knocks USD 150 Off Pixel 11 Phones and Bundles Up to USD 200 Gift Cards

Amazon cuts $150 off the Google Pixel 11 Pro series with promo code PIXEL11 and bundles up to $200 in free gift cards.

By Tyler Cook
4 Min Read
Amazon Knocks USD 150 Off Pixel 11 Phones

Amazon is offering a flat $150 discount on Google’s new Pixel 11 series when buyers apply a checkout promo code, while also bundling up to $200 in Amazon gift cards. Shoppers who buy an unlocked Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL can combine the coupon code PIXEL11 with the existing store credit offer, lowering the direct price on the flagship handsets right after their release.

Contents

Key Takeaways

  • Amazon provides an instant $150 reduction on Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models using code PIXEL11.
  • Buyers receive a complimentary $200 Amazon gift card with Pro variants and a $100 gift card with the standard Pixel 11.
  • The base 256GB Pixel 11 Pro XL drops from its retail price of $1,299 to $1,149 before accounting for the $200 gift card.
  • The devices run on Google’s Tensor G6 processor with Android 17 out of the box.

Amazon Knocks USD 150 Off Pixel 11 Phones and Bundles Up to USD 200 Gift Cards

Deal Details and Device Pricing

The promotion applies to multiple storage models of Google’s flagship phone. When customers add the Pixel 11 Pro XL to their cart and enter the coupon code PIXEL11, the total cost drops by $150. The 256GB storage variant sells for $1,149, down from the normal $1,299 price tag. The 512GB version falls to $1,269, and the 1TB edition lists at $1,499.

Each purchase of a Pro phone includes a $200 Amazon digital gift card sent directly to the buyer’s account. For those choosing the base Pixel 11, Amazon attaches a $100 gift card at the starting price of $899. Because these are factory-unlocked devices, buyers can activate them on any major mobile network without being tied to specific carrier contracts.

Hardware Specifications

Google equipped the Pixel 11 Pro lineup with its in-house Tensor G6 silicon chip. The phones run Android 17 and feature upgraded camera sensors, brighter OLED displays, and faster charging speeds. The Pixel 11 Pro carries a 4,850 mAh battery, USB-C 3.2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The Pro XL model pairs the same processor with a larger display and higher battery capacity.

Unlike carrier promotions that split discounts over 24 or 36 monthly billing credits, Amazon applies the cash savings immediately at checkout. The accompanying gift card credit does not expire quickly and works on any standard item sold on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do buyers get the $150 discount on Amazon?

A1. Shoppers need to enter the promo code PIXEL11 during checkout on qualifying Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL product pages.

Q2. How much gift card value comes with each model?

A2. The standard Pixel 11 includes a $100 Amazon gift card, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL include a $200 gift card.

Q3. Are these Pixel 11 phones locked to a specific carrier?

A3. No, the discounted phones sold in this Amazon deal are fully unlocked and work on supported mobile carriers worldwide.

Q4. Can the promo code be used alongside trade-in offers?

A4. Yes, customers can apply eligible trade-in values for older smartphones on Amazon while still using the discount code and receiving the gift card.

Capcom Showcases Mega Man Dual Override and Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen in Hands-On Previews
Virginia Residents Can Now Add Driver’s License to Apple Wallet
Porsche 911 GT3 Touring Delivers Pure Supercar Performance Without the Wing
Rockstar Games Addresses Massive Cyberleek Leaks as New GTA VI Footage Hits the Web
Google Releases Gemini 3.5 Transcribe to Convert Natural Speech into Formatted Text
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Capcom Showcases Mega Man Dual Override and Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen in Hands-On Previews Capcom Showcases Mega Man Dual Override and Dragons Dogma 2 Dark Arisen in Hands-On Previews
Leave a Comment

Stay Connected

Follow us on Google News

https://news.google.com/publications/CAAqKAgKIiJDQklTRXdnTWFnOEtEWEJqTFhSaFlteGxkQzVqYjIwb0FBUAE?hl=en-IN&gl=IN&ceid=IN:en

Latest Reviews

asus zenbook s144 161408 scaled
ASUS Zenbook S14 OLED UX5406AA Review: Delivers Strong Battery Life and Premium Portability
asus vivobook 192447 scaled
ASUS Vivobook 14 X1407AA Review – Everyday Performance and Practical Hardware for Indian Users
asus zenbook duo 20260801 190343 scaled
ASUS Dual Screen Zenbook Duo UX8407AA Laptop Review – You haven’t seen anything like this before!
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review
GadgetShieldZ Galaxy S26 Ultra Skins Review: Best Premium Skin for Samsung?
Realme Buds T500 Pro
Realme Buds T500 Pro Review: Does the 50dB Noise Cancellation Block Traffic?

Latest News

Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection
Microsoft Opens Pre-Orders for Xbox 25th Anniversary Collection with Custom Console and Controller
By Shweta Bansal
Apple Maps Starts Showing Sponsored Ads
Apple Maps Starts Showing Sponsored Ads in Search Results
By Lakshmi Narayanan
Google Chrome 152 Rolls Out With 327 Security Patches and 10 Critical Bug Fixes
Google Chrome 152 Rolls Out With 327 Security Patches and 10 Critical Bug Fixes
By Shweta Bansal
Bajaj Auto Plans Six New Motorcycle Launches Ahead of Festive Season
Bajaj Auto Plans Six New Motorcycle Launches Ahead of Festive Season
By Gauri
Bank of Baroda Enables UPI QR Payments for Foreign Tourists Across India
Bank of Baroda Enables UPI QR Payments for Foreign Tourists Across India
By Aditi Sharma
Vodafone Idea and BSNL Agree to Share Network Infrastructure Across India
Vodafone Idea and BSNL Agree to Share Network Infrastructure Across India
By Mahak Aggarwal

You Might also Like