Amazon Knocks USD 150 Off Pixel 11 Phones and Bundles Up to USD 200 Gift Cards

Amazon is offering a flat $150 discount on Google’s new Pixel 11 series when buyers apply a checkout promo code, while also bundling up to $200 in Amazon gift cards. Shoppers who buy an unlocked Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL can combine the coupon code PIXEL11 with the existing store credit offer, lowering the direct price on the flagship handsets right after their release.

Key Takeaways

Amazon provides an instant $150 reduction on Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL models using code PIXEL11.

Buyers receive a complimentary $200 Amazon gift card with Pro variants and a $100 gift card with the standard Pixel 11.

The base 256GB Pixel 11 Pro XL drops from its retail price of $1,299 to $1,149 before accounting for the $200 gift card.

The devices run on Google’s Tensor G6 processor with Android 17 out of the box.

Deal Details and Device Pricing

The promotion applies to multiple storage models of Google’s flagship phone. When customers add the Pixel 11 Pro XL to their cart and enter the coupon code PIXEL11, the total cost drops by $150. The 256GB storage variant sells for $1,149, down from the normal $1,299 price tag. The 512GB version falls to $1,269, and the 1TB edition lists at $1,499.

Each purchase of a Pro phone includes a $200 Amazon digital gift card sent directly to the buyer’s account. For those choosing the base Pixel 11, Amazon attaches a $100 gift card at the starting price of $899. Because these are factory-unlocked devices, buyers can activate them on any major mobile network without being tied to specific carrier contracts.

Hardware Specifications

Google equipped the Pixel 11 Pro lineup with its in-house Tensor G6 silicon chip. The phones run Android 17 and feature upgraded camera sensors, brighter OLED displays, and faster charging speeds. The Pixel 11 Pro carries a 4,850 mAh battery, USB-C 3.2 connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, and options for 12GB or 16GB of RAM. The Pro XL model pairs the same processor with a larger display and higher battery capacity.

Unlike carrier promotions that split discounts over 24 or 36 monthly billing credits, Amazon applies the cash savings immediately at checkout. The accompanying gift card credit does not expire quickly and works on any standard item sold on the platform.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q1. How do buyers get the $150 discount on Amazon?

A1. Shoppers need to enter the promo code PIXEL11 during checkout on qualifying Pixel 11 Pro or Pixel 11 Pro XL product pages.

Q2. How much gift card value comes with each model?

A2. The standard Pixel 11 includes a $100 Amazon gift card, while the Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL include a $200 gift card.

Q3. Are these Pixel 11 phones locked to a specific carrier?

A3. No, the discounted phones sold in this Amazon deal are fully unlocked and work on supported mobile carriers worldwide.

Q4. Can the promo code be used alongside trade-in offers?

A4. Yes, customers can apply eligible trade-in values for older smartphones on Amazon while still using the discount code and receiving the gift card.